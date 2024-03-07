Bruins Daily: Hanifin To Vegas; Lindholm; NHL Trade Frenzy

Noah Hanifin was traded as ‘Hump Day’ turned into an NHL Trade frenzy as six trades were made ahead of the 3 p.m. ET Friday NHL Trade deadline.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins lost out in the Noah Hanifin NHL trade sweepstakes; what about Vancouver Canucks center Elias Lindholm?

Boston Hockey Now: Per Sportsnet NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the idea of trading Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark has at least been ‘investigated’ by general manager Don Sweeney.

Boston Hockey Now: Given the supply and demand for a goalie by some Stanley Cup contenders, is the time now for Bruins GM Don Sweeney to trade Linus Ullmark?

Boston Hockey Now: One team interested in Ullmark is the Los Angeles Kings.

Boston Hockey Now: Despite numerous reports saying otherwise, the Boston Bruins are not close to signing a contract extension with goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Florida Hockey Now: The already-stacked Florida Panthers acquired winger Vladimir Tarasenko.

Sportsnet: Will we see a trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs?

NHL

Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights acquired a major difference maker in Noah Hanifin.

Calgary Hockey Now: Here’s the perspective of the Hanifin trade from the Calgary Flames.

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers acquired Ryan Johansen and a conditional 2025 first-round pick in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and defenseman Sean Walker.

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers also signed a four-year, $10.8 million contract with defenseman Nick Seeler.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche acquired center Casey Mittelstadt from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defenseman Bo Byram.

TSN: The Edmonton Oilers have acquired forwards Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick and goaltender Ty Taylor, as well as a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Anaheim Ducks.

NY Post: The Seattle Kraken sent center Alex Wennberg to the New York Rangers.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Could the New Jersey Devils still trade winger and 2014 Stanley Cup winner Tyler Toffoli?

Nashville Hockey Now: What are the salary cap implications for the top trade chips for the Nashville Predators?

San Jose Hockey Now: Will the San Jose Sharks trade winger Anthony Duclair?

Don’t forget, for exclusive insightful, insider Bruins and NHL coverage, subscribe for BHN +!