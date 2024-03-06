Murphy: The Time Is Now For Bruins To Trade Ullmark

If the Boston Bruins wish to improve their team in the present and the future before the NHL Trade Deadline at 3 p.m. ET this Friday, they need to trade goalie Linus Ullmark.

With Ullmark, 30, in the third season of a four-year contract that carries a $5 million salary cap hit and the Bruins reportedly working on a contract extension for 25-year-old Jeremy Swayman, the writing is on the wall for Ullmark to be traded before the start of the 2024-25 season. So, instead of waiting for the summer, as many suggest, is the better option because of the salary cap rising then and teams having their cap situation more in order, strike now when you have Stanley Cup contenders believing they’re a goalie away from winning it all. It would behoove Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney to take advantage of the desperation that Stanley Cup aspirations can cause.

Based on numerous conversations with NHL insiders dating back two weeks, the rumors that Sweeney has at least explored potentially trading the reigning Vezina Trophy winner are true. One NHL team source confirmed to BHN on Wednesday that his team is currently engaged in NHL trade talks with the Bruins about acquiring Ullmark. Out of respect for the process, he asked that he and the team remain anonymous. While that wish is being granted, here are the five teams that we’ve been told have at least inquired about Ullmark:

The Los Angeles Kings, the New Jersey Devils, the Edmonton Oilers, the Colorado Avalanche, and the Detroit Red Wings.

The Kings have been scouting the Boston Bruins more often than not over the last two weeks. Last Saturday night, an NHL Executive source said this about the Kings potentially being an NHL trade suitor for Linus Ullmark.

“The Kings believe they’re still a contender, and they need a goalie,” the source opined to Boston Hockey Now. “There’s a market for him. If I look at the teams out west – the Oilers, the Avalanche, and the Kings – I think the Kings want one the most. I think they like Ullmark.”

On Tuesday, TSN NHL Insider Chris Johnston reported that there is chatter, just over a month after the Vancouver Canucks acquired Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames, they could flip the 29-year-old pivot to the Boston Bruins and then acquire Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel. This is just another indication that Sweeney is not content with Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha being 1-2 up the middle. On that note, the Bruins GM would surely need to know he can lock Lindholm into a contract extension upon arrival from Vancouver. Yes, the Bruins could currently have upwards of $25 million in cap space this offseason, but with Lindholm signed, that will decrease, so why not gain that cap space via a Ullmark trade now?

Maybe that cap space could also be used to acquire a top 4 defenseman like Noah Hanifin?

The bottom line is trading Ullmark before the NHL Trade Deadline rather than this offseason sets the Bruins up much better to help this current Bruins team and to address the future via roster players, draft picks, and prospects. As good buddy and Sportsnet NHL insider Jeff Marek has opined, having both Swayman and Ullmark has been a welcome ‘luxury’ for the Bruins, but it’s time to turn that luxury into a better present and future. If you’re into hockey bets, betting on Ullmark being dealt by Friday could go either way, but it may be worth a shot.