Bruins Trade Talk: Could The Bruins Still Acquire Elias Lindholm?

Could the Boston Bruins still acquire center Elias Lindholm?

According to TSN NHL Insider Chris Johnston, there is chatter that just over a month after the Vancouver Canucks acquired Lindholm from the Calgary Flames, they could flip him to the Boston Bruins and then acquire Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel.

With the #canucks believed to be among those pursuing Jake Guentzel, word is they've had discussions about potentially flipping Elias Lindholm to the #bruins as part of the machinations to make it happen. Nothing concrete in place at this time. Still lots of moving parts. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 5, 2024

This would be a stunning turn of events for obviously Lindholm and the Canucks and Guentzle and the Penguins, but also for the Bruins, who lost out on the Lindholm NHL trade sweepstakes leading into the NHL All-Star break. On Jan. 31, the Calgary Flames traded Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Andrei Kuzmenko, a 2024 first round pick, prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, as well as a conditional 2024 fourth round pick. There had been chatter that the Flames ‘really liked’ Bruins top prospect defenseman Mason Lohrei. Given the Bruins’ plans for Lohrei to be a key part of the future on their blue line and that Lindholm wasn’t coming with an extension, the Bruins likely decided that the cost was too high. It also didn’t help that the Bruins didn’t have a 2024 first round pick to offer the Flames, and the Canucks did.

As for how Lindholm could now and ironically wind up being traded to the Bruins before the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline at 3 p.m. ET Friday, there was no word on what the Bruins could use to acquire him, but an NHL source has confirmed to Boston Hockey Now in the past that the Penguins do like Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk and rookie center John Beecher. Could this turn into a three-way trade that sees Debrusk and Beecher wind up in Pittsburgh?

BHN will stay on top of this for you, so stay tuned!