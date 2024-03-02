Bruins Postgame: Bruins Lifeless in 5-1 Loss To Islanders

The Boston Bruins were lifeless in a 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday night and made it clear they need something to change.

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark allowed five goals on 27 shots, but he was far from the problem as the team in front of him looked like they were looking ahead to their Atlantic Division tilt with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: New York Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri has been a Bruins trade target in the past, and on Saturday, he made Bruins general manager Don Sweeney regret not closing the deal. The 33-year-old Long Island native was the star on Saturday night with a natural hat trick in the first period. Palmieri also assisted on an Anders Lee goal 46 ticks into the second period.

It's a first period natural hat trick for Kyle Palmieri‼️ Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/ztNVY4b9sm — NHL (@NHL) March 3, 2024

DOGHOUSE: At what point do we all admit that the first half of the 2023-24 season for the Boston Bruins was an absolute mirage? After heading into their bye week and NHL All-Star break atop the NHL at 31-9-9 on Jan. 27, the Bruins are 4-4-5 since returning from the break on Feb. 6. In six of those 13 games since Feb. 6, the Bruins have blown a third period lead but on Saturday they never had the chance to. Despite playing a team fighting to make the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Bruins played as if they were on an offseason team retreat to Long Island. Clearly, there are flaws not just on the ice but in the dressing room with this Bruins squad.

BANGER: He hasn’t been on the scoresheet lately, but give Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand credit; he did bring his physical game in this one and finished with five hits.

UNSUNG HERO: New York Islanders center Bo Horvat finished with two assists, but more importantly, he was 11-4 at the dot.

NEXT UP: The Boston Bruins head to Toronto to play the Maple Leafs on Monday night. After the Bruins’ loss to the Islanders on Saturday night and the Maple Leafs beating the New York Rangers, the Bruins’ lead over the Maple Leafs for second place in the Atlantic Division is down to just six points. If the Bruins lose to the Leafs on Monday night, their lead will be down to four points, and home advantage in the first round is far from a lock.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Pavel Zacha – Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko – Jesper Boqvist – Marc McLaughlin

Defensemen

Parker Wotherspoon – Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort – Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman