Bruins @ Islanders Preview: Bruins Face Old Rival Patrick Roy

After a one-game stop back in Boston, the Boston Bruins are back on the road for a two-game road trip that kicks off against the Islanders in New York on Saturday night.

The Bruins will then go to Toronto to face the Maple Leafs on Monday night in the first of a back-to-back that concludes in Boston against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

This will be the first time the Bruins have faced the New York Islanders since they hired longtime Bruins nemesis from his playing days, Patrick Roy, on Jan. 20. Prior to that, the Bruins beat the Islanders 5-2 on Nov. 9 and 5-4 in a shootout on Dec. 15.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (35-12-14, 84 pts) vs New York Islanders (25-20-14, 64 pts)

Time: 7:38 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, MSGSN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-122), Islanders (+102)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+195), Islanders +1.5 (-238)

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (-115) Under 5.5 (-105)

Picks:

Bruins Puck Line (+195)

Bruins 1st period Puck Line (+165)

Charlie McAvoy anytime goal (+450)

David Pastrnak Anytime Goal (-130)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (38), assists (49), and points with 87 in 61 games.

-Linus Ullmark is expected to start for the Bruins. Ullmark is 16-6-6 with a 2.72 GAA and a .913 save percentage.

-Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and winger Justin Brazeau are injured and will not play. That means Derek Forbort will draw in on the blue line, and Marc McLaughlin will play his first game of the season.

-Forward Justin Brazeau (undisclosed) is out. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm (knee) is week-to-week, and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (lower-body) is out. Rookie center Matthew Poitras (shoulder) is out for the season, and veteran winger Milan Lucic is on indefinite leave for the remainder of the season.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Pavel Zacha – Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko – Jesper Boqvist – Marc McLaughlin

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort – Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman