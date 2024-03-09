Bruins Daily: Bruins Get Tougher; NHL Trade Deadline Recap

The Boston Bruins added depth in size and grit; goalie Linus Ullmark reportedly nixed a trade, and the Vegas Golden Knights struck again before the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday.

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins made two trades before the 3 p.m. NHL Trade Deadline on Friday, but the buzz wasn’t about those transactions. Instead, it was about a trade reportedly nixed by Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins acquired toughness and Stanley Cup experience in winger Pat Maroon.

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins added size and grit on the backend before Friday’s NHL trade deadline by acquiring defenseman Andrew Peeke.

Boston Hockey Now: Could the Bruins’ blue line get a big piece back today in defenseman Hampus Lindholm?

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens finally got rid of their three-headed goalie monster and traded Jake Allen.

Detroit Hockey Now: Instead of sacrificing prospects and picks for rentals, Steve Yzerman added players with term to to the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers acquired Buffalo Sabres captain Kyle Okposo.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Defenseman Erik Johnson was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers by the Buffalo Sabres.

Sportsnet: The Minnesota Wild traded forward Connor Dewar to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Yahoo Sports: One team that was surprisingly quiet at the NHL Trade Deadline was the Ottawa Senators.

TSN: The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired defenseman Matt Dumba.

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils traded goalie Vitek Vanecek to the San Jose Sharks for goalie Kaapo Kähkönen.

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers traded forward Wade Allison to the Nashville Predators for forward Denis Gurianov.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: There will be a major makeover in the summer for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville Hockey Now: The Nashville Predators were buyers and added sniper Jason Zucker.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche will roll with goalie Alexandar Georgiev.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights won the NHL Trade Deadline, acquiring forward Anthony Mantha, then defenseman Noah Hanifin, and then forward Tomas Hertl.

San Jose Hockey Now: Just hours after his team traded teammate Tomas Hertl, news broke that the season is over for San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture.

