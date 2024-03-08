Bruins Add More Size; Trade Zboril, Pick For Peeke

After adding rugged winger and three-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon earlier in the day, the Boston Bruins went out and acquired 6-foot-3, 196-pound defenseman Andrew Peeke from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In exchange for the 25-year-old rearguard, the Boston Bruins sent defenseman Jakub Zboril and a 2027 third-round draft pick to the Blue Jackets.

In 23 games for the Blue Jackets this season, Peeke had a goal and seven assists in 23 games. In 218 career NHL games, the 34th pick overall at the 2016 NHL Entry Draft has ten goals and 32 assists. he is in the first year of a three-year, $8.2 million contract with a $2.7 million salary cap hit.

“Andrew addresses another need for us, in depth on the right side, size, penalty killing,” Sweeney said of his new defenseman.

“In years past, we’ve gone through most of the defenseman at certain times and areas of the game that he can help booster our group and bring balance to our group…I think is important. He’s been in and out of the lineup; we’ve watched him… even the last couple of nights… where he’s gone in and played 20 minutes against the Oilers last night.

So I think it’ll be an adjustment coming into a new structure and the systems that we play…But we’re excited about going to work with him as a bigger body in the right side that I think is hard to find. It’s not a rental, you know; we have that player moving forward. He’s young, and we’ll have to make sure we continue to sharpen up his game. He’s excited.”

With the Boston Bruins trading Jakub Zboril, winger Jake DeBrusk is the only player remaining from the three consecutive draft picks the Bruins made in the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Zboril was the first player drafted by the Bruins at 13th overall. The Bruins then took DeBrusk at 14th overall and forward Zach Senyshyn at 15th overall. Senyshyn was dealt to the Ottawa Senators at the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline after playing just 14 NHL games for the Bruins. Thanks to multiple injuries, Zboril’s NHL career has been unable to gain traction as he leaves the Bruins playing in just 76 games since signing an entry-level contract before the 2017-18 season.

As reported here just before this season began, Zboril and his agent, Allan Walsh requested a trade for Zboril to get a fresh start somewhere else. While Zboril played in Providence (AHL) all season, the Bruins tried to find a dance partner and finally did on Friday. He leaves the Boston Bruins with one goal and 15 assists in 76 NHL games.

To make room for Peeke and Pat Maroon, the Bruins placed defenseman Derek Forbort on long-term injury reserve and Sweeney told the media in his post-NHL Trade Deadline press conference that Forbort is most likely done for the season. The Bruins also sent forward Marc McLaughlin down to the Providence Bruins.