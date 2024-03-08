Bruins Acquire Three-Time Stanley Cup Winner Pat Maroon

Boston Bruins fans have been clamoring for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney to acquire size and toughness, and that’s precisely what he did with just over three hours to go until the 3 p.m. ET NHL Trade Deadline on Friday.

Just after 11:30 a.m. ET Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic tweeted that the Bruins had acquired rugged winger and three-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon from the Minnesota Wild.

Hearing Pat Maroon has been traded from the #mnwild to the #bruins — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) March 8, 2024

In exchange for Maroon, the Bruins sent forward Luke Toporowski and a 2026 sixth-round conditional draft pick to the Wild.

Unfortunately for the Bruins and their fans, Maroon, 35, won’t be able to drive the opponents nuts and play for the Bruins until likely the end of this month or in early April. The 6-foot-3, 234-pound winger has been on injured reserve since undergoing back surgery in early February and recently resumed skating. There’s a very good chance that he could start his Bruins career on injured reserve, and as our good friends at PuckPedia pointed out, that would help the Bruins right now because they could use all the salary cap space they can gain. Before acquiring Maroon from the Wild on Friday, the Bruins sent forward Marc McLaughlin back to the American Hockey League and the Providence Bruins. After acquiring Maroon and his $800,000 cap hit, the Bruins now have $32,500 in long-term injury reserve salary cap space but could gain Maroon’s $800000 by placing him on LTIR.

The #NHLBruins sent McLaughlin down. After acquiring Maroon @ $800K, they have $32.5K Cap Space remaining in LTIR with 21 active players. They can add Maroon to LTIR and gain additional $800K space.https://t.co/kkeApaBZsk — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) March 8, 2024

Maroon has four goals and 16 points in 49 games this season. In 778 regular-season games, Maroon has scored 121 goals and 304 points. The St. Louis native has 23 goals and 28 assists in 150 games. He has also won three Stanley Cups, winning one with the St. Louis Blues against the Bruins in 2019 and then back-to-back with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

Don Sweeney was scheduled to address the media right after the 3 p.m. ET NHL Trade Deadline.