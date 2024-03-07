Bruins Postgame: Bruins Honor 2011 Cup Team; Dominate Leafs

The Boston Bruins paid the ultimate respect to the 2011 Stanley Cup team in attendance with another old-school 4-1 drubbing over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

Boston Bruins forwards David Pastrnak, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, and defenseman Brandon Carlo scored for the Bruins, and Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner lit the lamp for the visitors.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: In two games against the Maple Leafs this past week, Jeremy Swayman has now stopped 60 of 62 shots. He made 32 saves in the 4-1 win on Tuesday night and then turned away 28 shots on Thursday night. Swayman wasn’t overly pressured as the Maple Leafs focused too much on being physical against a more physical team. That doesn’t mean he didn’t come up big when needed, and he has now won four of his last five starts, with the only loss coming in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 24. In four of those five games, Swayman made 30 saves or more. Swayman also didn’t shy away from backing his teammates up when the rough stuff started.

Jeremy Swayman is standing at center ice, wanting all the smoke. Joseph Woll wants none of it.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/FEFO1KsqEl — Bernie (@HiDaysBernard) March 8, 2024

In the humble opinion of this puck scribe, he is about to make Jim Montgomery reconsider his plan to alternate between Swayman and Linus Ullmark in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

DOGHOUSE: Everyone in and around the NHL knows that NHL officials tend to even things out. That’s what happened when, five minutes into the second period, Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle went to the sin-bin with a two-minute minor for slashing and another for high-sticking. Coyle did none of the above, as it was the refs repaying the Leafs for the two-minute interference call to Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe and the phantom roughing call on Toronto forward Matthew Knies. The issue, though, wasn’t the refs evening things up but rather that McCabe didn’t receive a match penalty and five-minute major for cross-checking not only Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk in the face but also Brad Marchand right after that.

Jake McCabe with back-to-back high cross checks on Jake Debrusk and Brad Marchand 😳 pic.twitter.com/MxlcRBTN5n — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 8, 2024

BANGER: Forwards Justin Brazeau and Charlie Coyle led the Bruins with five hits.

UNSUNG HERO: Brad Marchand wouldn’t let the Maple Leafs come in and send a physical message without an answer on a Bruins ‘Era Night’ celebrating the 2011 Stanley Cup team he was a part of. Marchand was on a mission and didn’t back down from rough stuff. He also chipped in with two assists and proved he deserves the C on his jersey.

Brad Marchand is not thrilled with Mitch Marner. pic.twitter.com/B2q9Thb8Gg — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 8, 2024

NEXT UP: The Boston Bruins host the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second game of the ESPN+/ABC doubleheader at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. With the NHL Trade Deadline at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, will the rosters they had on Thursday night be the same for the faceoff on Saturday afternoon?

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko – Jesper Boqvist – Justin Brazeau

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon – Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark