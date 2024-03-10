Bruins Daily: Ullmark Happy To Stay; NHL News And Rumors

After a 39-save performance by Linus Ullmark in a 5-1 drubbing of the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Boston Bruins and their embattled goalie are moving on together.

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins destroyed the Penguins behind a brilliant 39-save performance from Linus Ullmark and two goals and an assist from Pavel Zacha.

Boston Hockey Now: After earning his first win in six tries and making it through the NHL Trade Deadline a Bruin, it was all about being grateful for Linus Ullmark.

Boston Hockey Now: While multiple reports say it was the Los Angeles Kings that had a trade for Ullmark nixed by the Bruins goalie, our sources continue to deny that. Was it the Colorado Avalanche?

Hockey Night In Canada: Sportsnet NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman did not confirm the team was the Los Angeles Kings:

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle is excited for the Bruins’ leadership core to gain a new leader in Pat Maroon.

Montreal Hockey Now: One team to watch on the NHL trade market this summer will be the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Arizona Coyotes thanked former Coyotes (albeit he was a Coyote for just under an hour) and current Detroit Red Wings sniper Patrick Kane.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers may beaten the Calgary Flames 5-1, but how long will they be without defenseman Aaron Ekblad?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Is Jake Allen going to be the No. 1 goalie next season for the New Jersey Devils?

Philly Hockey Now: The refs got an earful on Saturday night and ejected Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The new reality is settling in fast for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville Hockey Now: When all is said and done, will the Nashville Predators have gotten the steal of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline in sniper Jason Zucker?

Colorado Hockey Now: The adjustment period to the Colorado Avalanche is going well for newly acquired center Casey Mittelstadt.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights won the NHL Trade Deadline, acquiring forward Anthony Mantha, then defenseman Noah Hanifin, and then forward Tomas Hertl.

