Bruins Daily: Marchand Leading; Tortorella Suspended

The leadership of Brad Marchand has been keeping the Boston Bruins atop the division, conference and league standings this season.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins survived a turbulent February and remained in the top 3 in NHL standings thanks to the leadership of Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: After earning his first win in six tries and making it through the NHL Trade Deadline a Bruin, it was all about being grateful for Linus Ullmark.

Boston Hockey Now: While multiple reports say it was the Los Angeles Kings that had a trade for Ullmark nixed by the Bruins goalie, our sources continue to deny that. Was it the Colorado Avalanche?

Hockey Night In Canada: Sportsnet NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman did NOT confirm the team was the Los Angeles Kings:

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle is excited for the Bruins’ leadership core to gain a new leader in Pat Maroon.

Montreal Hockey Now: One team to watch on the NHL trade market this summer will be the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Arizona Coyotes thanked former Coyotes (albeit he was a Coyote for just under an hour) and current Detroit Red Wings sniper Patrick Kane.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers may beaten the Calgary Flames 5-1, but how long will they be without defenseman Aaron Ekblad?

NYI Hockey Now: Don’t look now, but the New York Islanders have won six straight games and one of the reasons is the confidence in them displayed by general manager Lou Lamoriello.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Is Jake Allen going to be the No. 1 goalie next season for the New Jersey Devils?

Philly Hockey Now: After he was ejected for abuse of officials, the NHL handed down a two-game suspension to Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The new reality is settling quickly for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville Hockey Now: When all is said and done, will the Nashville Predators have gotten the steal of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline in sniper Jason Zucker?

Chicago Hockey Now: Former Harvard start forward, and North Andover, MA native Colin Blackwell notched his first career hat trick for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Colorado Hockey Now: Unfortunately, Logan O’Connor will not play again this season for the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights won the NHL Trade Deadline, acquiring forward Anthony Mantha, then defenseman Noah Hanifin, and then forward Tomas Hertl.

