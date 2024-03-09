Maroon Already Has The Respect Of Coyle, Bruins

New Boston Bruins winger Pat Maroon met with the Boston media before the Bruins’ game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday afternoon and wondered how he would be received by his new teammates and the Bruins faithful at TD Garden.

“I feel like I’m hated here,” Pat Maroon quipped with a chuckle. “But no, I’m super excited. Original Six team and a great opportunity. Heard nothing but good things about the locker room. Another chance to play in the playoffs and have a great run here.”

One would understand if the 6-foot-3, 234-pound winger was worried about the reception he gets when he returns from a back surgery he underwent this past February. Let’s not forget that Maroon was in the thick of it and getting under the collective skin of the 2018-19 Boston Bruins when he and the St. Louis Blues beat the Bruins in seven games to win the 2019 Stanley Cup.

He also tormented the Bruins in the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs before he and the Tampa Bay Lightning went on to win the first of back-to-back Stanley Cups. Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle was asked about that moment above after the media broke the news to him that Maroon will be his teammate now.

“Yeah. He’s one of those guys you don’t like playing against, but I love him now!” Coyle said with a laugh. “The guy’s a winner. Been on a couple of different teams, won cups,” Coyle said. “Those are guys who can only help you in your room. The physical presence he brings, the veteran leadership, and a guy who, like I said, has won multiple times. That can only help your dressing room. I think he’s going to do that.”

Coyle was asked how much of an effect a three-team Stanley Cup champion can have on a team just being in the dressing room?

“I think it becomes a little more real,” Coyle replied. ” ‘Hey, this can be done. This guy here, he’s done it three times.’ He’s been on teams, and he’s experienced it. He’s experienced losses, and he’s experienced wins. That’s great to have and can teach younger guys. It can teach all of us, especially younger guys coming in.

The guy’s been around the league. He can share what he’s been through, what makes winning teams and winning cultures. And even things in the past that have not led to success from his point of view. So, it’s always good to get another point of view from someone else, what they’ve gone through, and share that. But 100 percent it can help the younger guys and our whole team, as well. If you ask anyone, we’re looking forward to having a guy like that.”