Bruins Postgame: Ullmark, Bruins Dominate Penguins 5-1

The Boston Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Saturday and have now won three of four games since their embarrassing 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders on March 2.

Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark was the star in this one as he turned aside 39 of 40 shots from the visitors.

Forward Pavel Zacha scored two goals and added an assist, and forwards David Pastrnak, Jake DeBrusk, and Brad Marchand all finished with a goal and an assist. In his first game since Feb. 19, defenseman Hampus Lindholm had two assists.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha is en fuego! After lighting the lamp twice and assisting on David Pastrnak’s 40th goal of the season on Saturday, Zacha has registered a point or more in four straight games. The 26-year-old has five goals and three assists over that span and now has 17 goals and 26 assists in 62 games.

Pavel Zacha doubles the Bruins lead with his 16th goal of the season. pic.twitter.com/6gWBPW5j14 — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) March 9, 2024

DOGHOUSE: With the exception of captain Sidney Crosby, the entire Pittsburgh Penguins roster should be ashamed of themselves for their lack of effort in recent weeks and essentially throwing the towel in on the season.

BANGER: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Petterson led all skaters with seven hits.

UNSUNG HERO: A day after he vetoed a trade from the Boston Bruins, goalie Linus Ullmark was back between the pipes for the Bruins, and on Saturday, he looked a lot like the Ullmark who won the 2023 Vezina Trophy. Ullmark made 39 saves and earned his first win in six games and since Feb. 8 against the Vancouver Canucks. Truth be told, Ullmark was not to blame for most of those losses, as five were either in overtime or a shootout. The 30-year-old netminder has 17 wins this season and is finding his game again at the right time.

NEXT UP: The Boston Bruins close out their four-game homestand when they host the St. Louis Blues on Monday night.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko – Jesper Boqvist – Justin Brazeau

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei – Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark