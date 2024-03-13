Bruins Daily: Bruins Sign NCAA Defenseman; Rempe Suspension

The Boston Bruins dipped into the NCAA Free Agent market and signed a 6-foot-3, 202-pound defenseman on Tuesday.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins have signed former Bentley University and Notre Dame defenseman Drew Bavaro.

Boston Hockey Now: Did Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney turn down multiple trade offers from Eastern Conference teams for goalie Jeremy Swayman?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins survived a turbulent February and remained in the top 3 in NHL standings thanks to the leadership of Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: Bruins center Charlie Coyle is excited for the Bruins’ leadership core to gain a new leader in Pat Maroon.

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0 on Tuesday night, and a main reason why was former Northeastern goalie Cayden Primeau.

Detroit Hockey Now: Can Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell help to save the spiraling Detroit Red Wings?

Florida Hockey Now: The Dallas Stars could not withstand a furious comeback by the Florida Panthers.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Those spiraling Red Wings were blown out by the Buffalo Sabres.

Sportsnet: St. Patrick’s Day is always worn well by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: For his illegal and dirty hit on New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler, the NHL Department of Player Safety handed down a four-game suspension to New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe.

Philly Hockey Now: Can new Philadelphia Flyers center Ryan Johansen reconcile with Flyers head coach John Tortorella?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Things just keep getting worse for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville Hockey Now: If the Flyers buy out center Ryan Johansen, how does it affect the Nashville Predators?

Chicago Hockey Now: Connor Bedard had a career-best five-point night for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Colorado Hockey Now: Unfortunately, Logan O’Connor will not play again this season for the Colorado Avalanche.

San Jose Hockey Now: Alexander Barabanov was hoping for a trade from the San Jose Sharks.

Don’t forget, for exclusive insightful, insider Bruins and NHL coverage, subscribe for BHN +!