Bruins Daily: Bruins Fans Fuel Team; Will GMs Go After Parros?

The Boston Bruins can actually win an overtime game and the head of the NHL Department of Player Safety may get taken to task.

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: As they always seem to do, Boston Bruins fans invaded the streets and pubs of Montreal as early as 2 p.m. ET and then took over the Bell Centre. In a sloppy defensive struggle, the Bruins fed off their fans’ energy and beat the hated Montreal Canadiens on an overtime goal by Jake DeBrusk.

Boston Hockey Now: With Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk out of the lineup on Thursday night, that meant the debut of newly acquired defenseman Andrew Peeke.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins have signed former Bentley University and Notre Dame defenseman Drew Bavaro.

Boston Hockey Now: Did Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney turn down multiple trade offers from Eastern Conference teams for goalie Jeremy Swayman?

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Could the Montreal Canadiens actually once again win the NHL Draft Lottery?

Detroit Hockey Now: When will the struggling Detroit Red Winsg get back their captain, Dylan Larkin?

Florida Hockey Now: Newly acquired winger Vladimir Tarasenko is fitting in nicely on the Florida Panthers.

Sportsnet: In a feel-good story, an undrafted college (Colgate) free agent, Bobby McMann, has earned a new two-year ($1.35M AAV) contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

TSN: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson told reporters that they shouldn’t believe the rumors he will be traded back to the Ottawa Senators.

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Sigenthaler may miss some time now, thanks to that cheap shot from New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe.

Philly Hockey Now: Is the most underrated defenseman in the NHL Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Who stole the Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads from the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: Are the New Jersey Devils set to take another run in the offseason at acquiring Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros?

Chicago Hockey Now: It may not seem it but the future is bright for the Chicago Blackhawks.

TSN: The NHL general managers’ meetings are coming up next week, and one person who could come under heavy scrutiny is NHL Department of Player Safety head George Parros.

