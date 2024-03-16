Bruins Daily: Swayman Talk; Larkin Update; Canada GM

The NHL Trade Deadline was just over a week ago, but there’s still plenty of trade chatter and some of it was on Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Did Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney turn down multiple trade offers from Eastern Conference teams for goalie Jeremy Swayman?

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Could we soon see the North American debut of Montreal Canadiens defenseman prospect David Reinbacher?

Detroit Hockey Now: When will the struggling Detroit Red Winsg get back their captain, Dylan Larkin?

Florida Hockey Now: Was it running out of gas or a bigger issue in a loss to the Carolina Hurricanes for the Florida Panthers?

Sportsnet: In a feel-good story, an undrafted college (Colgate) free agent, Bobby McMann, has earned a new two-year ($1.35M AAV) contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ottawa Sun: Are the New York Islanders primed for an upset by the Ottawa Senators?

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: Are the New Jersey Devils set to take another run in the offseason at acquiring Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros?

Philly Hockey Now: What’s the deal with center Ryan Johansen and the Philadelphia Flyers?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Are the Stanley Cup Playoffs still a reality for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Chicago Hockey Now: It may not seem it but the future is bright for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Colorado Hockey Now: Did the Colorado Avalanche know that they would lose defenseman Bo Byram?

San Jose Hockey Now: San Jose Sharks defenseman Jan Rutta misses recently traded center Tomas Hertl.

TSN: Thanks to a lacerated spleen, forward Gabe Vilardi will be out indefinitely for the Winnipeg Jets.

ESPN: Hockey Canada’s general manager for the 2026 Men’s Olympic team will be St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong.

