Bruins Daily: Rangers Own Bruins; Senators After Kelly?

The Boston Bruins fell to 0-3-0 against the New York Rangers and could the Ottawa Senators be interested in Chris Kelly as their next head coach?

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins’ lead for the Presidents’ Trophy dwindled to one point on Thursday night as the New York Rangers beat them 5-2 behind a hat trick from winger Artemi Panarin.

Boston Hockey Now: Prior to the game on Thursday night, the Bruins got a brilliant lineup read from legendary singer Celine Dion.

Boston Hockey Now: Could the Ottawa Senators expand their head coach search to current Bruins assistant coach and former Senators forward Chris Kelly?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are embracing a tight race for the Presidents’ Trophy.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins have solidified their goaltending depth by signing a contract extension with goalie Michael DiPietro.

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: More and more, it appears the Montreal Canadiens have a stud defenseman coming in Boston University d-man Lane Hutson.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings throttled the New York Islanders 6-3 behind two goals by captain Dylan Larkin.

Sportsnet: Former Bruins winger Tyler Bertuzzi is clicking with Auston Matthews and Max Domi on the top line for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ottawa Sun: Who will be the next head coach of the Ottawa Senators?

Sportsnet: One dangerous first round playoff opponent that the Bruins may want to avoid is the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NHL

Philly Hockey Now: Will a 3-2 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes still help the Philadelphia Flyers?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: At what point do the tough questions start coming for Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan?

Nashville Hockey Now: The Nashville Predators are missing former Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.

Chicago Hockey Now: Are the 2021-22 Colorado Avalanche a model product for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Vegas Hockey Now: What has happened to the goaltending for the Vegas Golden Knights?

Calgary Hockey Now: What unrestricted free agents will be targeted by the Calgary Flames?

Don’t forget, for exclusive insightful, insider Bruins and NHL coverage, subscribe for BHN +!