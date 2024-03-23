Bruins Daily: Will Hanifin Become A Bruin? NHL News And Rumors

There’s still a solid chance that center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Noah Hanifin will become Boston Bruins this offseason.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: With over $21 million in salary cap space this offseason, could Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney finally land center Elias Lindholm and/or defenseman Noah Hanifin?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins’ lead for the Presidents’ Trophy dwindled to one point on Thursday night as the New York Rangers beat them 5-2 behind a hat trick from winger Artemi Panarin.

Boston Hockey Now: Prior to the game on Thursday night, the Bruins got a brilliant lineup read from legendary singer Celine Dion.

Boston Hockey Now: Could the Ottawa Senators expand their head coach search to current Bruins assistant coach and former Senators forward Chris Kelly?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are embracing a tight race for the Presidents’ Trophy.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: What a first impression with the Laval Rocket by Montreal Canadiens prospect and 2023 fifth overall pick David Reinbacher!

Detroit Hockey Now: Is the one team that can prevent the Red Wings from making the Stanley Cup Playoffs the Detroit Red Wings?

Florida Hockey Now: The Bruins must be fine with the recent slide by the Florida Panthers.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Who have been the best players for the Buffalo Sabres?

Sportsnet: Two-time Stanley Cup Champion Matt Murray is making a comeback for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ottawa Sun: Who will be the next head coach of the Ottawa Senators?

Sportsnet: One dangerous first-round playoff opponent that the Bruins may want to avoid is the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: Hall of Famer Patrick Roy is struggling to understand what’s wrong with the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: How can former Devils associate coach Andrew Brunette and the Nashville Predators help the New Jersey Devils?

Philly Hockey Now: Will a 3-2 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes still help the Philadelphia Flyers?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: At what point do the tough questions start coming for Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan?

Nashville Hockey Now: The Nashville Predators are missing former Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.

Chicago Hockey Now: Are the 2021-22 Colorado Avalanche a model product for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Vegas Hockey Now: What has happened to the goaltending for the Vegas Golden Knights?

Calgary Hockey Now: What unrestricted free agents will be targeted by the Calgary Flames?

