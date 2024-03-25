Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Is Ullmark The Top Dog? NHL News And Rumors
Has Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark positioned himself to be the team’s starter between the pipes in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs?
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
Boston Hockey Now: Should the Boston Bruins’ net now belong to goalie Linus Ullmark?
Boston Hockey Now: With over $21 million in salary cap space this offseason, could Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney finally land center Elias Lindholm and/or defenseman Noah Hanifin?
Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins have inked a two-year, entry-level contract with Providence College forward and Woburn, MA native Riley Duran.
Boston Hockey Now: Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery wants more patience from captain Brad Marchand.
Atlantic Division
Montreal Hockey Now: Is the Calgary Flames’ retool a solid model for the Montreal Canadiens?
Detroit Hockey Now: The players are enjoying the heck out of this late season playoff race for the Detroit Red Wings.
Florida Hockey Now: Cha-Ching! That’s the sound of 50 goals for potential 2024 unrestricted free agent-to-be and Florida Panthers winger Sam Reinhart.
Buffalo Hockey Now: Who have been the best players for the Buffalo Sabres?
Sportsnet: How long will the Toronto Maple Leafs be without goalie Ilya Samsonov?
Ottawa Sun: Who will be the next head coach of the Ottawa Senators?
Sportsnet: One dangerous first-round playoff opponent that the Bruins may want to avoid is the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL
NYI Hockey Now: What was that stinker from the New York Islanders?
New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils beat the Islanders and got a Gordie Howe hat trick from winger Timo Meier.
Philly Hockey Now: It appears that those weren’t healthy scratches last week for Philadelphia Flyers captain Sean Couturier.
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche crushed the souls of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Nashville Hockey Now: Should the Jack Adams conversation involve Nashville Predators head coach Andrew Brunette?
Chicago Hockey Now: As I tweeted during their 3-2 loss to the Flyers on Saturday, the Bruins really miss the leadership of Nick Foligno.
Colorado Hockey Now: Nathan MacKinnon keeps breaking records, and the Colorado Avalanche keeps winning.
Vegas Hockey Now: What has happened to the goaltending for the Vegas Golden Knights?
San Jose Hockey Now: My co-host on The Eye Test Podcast, Pierre McGuire, has caused quite a stir with some sensitive San Jose Sharks fans.
Calgary Hockey Now: What unrestricted free agents will be targeted by the Calgary Flames?
