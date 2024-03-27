Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Bruins Show Heart; NHL News And Rumors
The Boston Bruins leaders led in a 4-3 comeback win over the Florida Panthers that pulled them back into the top spot in the Atlantic Division.
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins staged a late comeback for a 4-3 win over the Panthers thanks to the leadership of captain Brad Marchand and alternate captains Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak.
Boston Hockey Now: Kudos to the Bruins’ leadership core to do what I suggested pregame and lead like former Bruins captains Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron.
Boston Hockey Now: That Bruins win on Tuesday night was the result of a wake-up call on Monday from head coach Jim Montgomery.
Boston Hockey Now: Should the Boston Bruins’ net now belong to goalie Linus Ullmark?
Boston Hockey Now: With over $21 million in salary cap space this offseason, could Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney finally land center Elias Lindholm and/or defenseman Noah Hanifin?
Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins have inked a two-year, entry-level contract with Providence College forward and Woburn, MA native Riley Duran.
Atlantic Division
Montreal Hockey Now: Could the top five in the NHL Draft lottery once again include the Montreal Canadiens?
Detroit Hockey Now: NHL fans should get to know the name Simon Edvinsson of the Detroit Red Wings.
Florida Hockey Now: The Bruins’ 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers was a homecoming for Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke.
Buffalo Hockey Now: Is Don Granato’s new top-line really the best thing long-term for the Buffalo Sabres?
TSN: Could the Toronto Maple Leafs get another goalie back in Matt Murray?
Ottawa Sun: The Sabres are not a good rebuild model for the Ottawa Senators.
Sportsnet: One dangerous first-round playoff opponent that the Bruins may want to avoid is their opponent tonight, the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL
Philly Hockey Now: If only more people could be like Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella.
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Carolina Hurricanes winger Jake Guentzel was honored by his former team, the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Nashville Hockey Now: Should the Jack Adams conversation involve Nashville Predators head coach Andrew Brunette?
Chicago Hockey Now: As I tweeted during their 3-2 loss to the Flyers on Saturday, the Bruins really miss the leadership of Nick Foligno.
San Jose Hockey Now: My co-host on The Eye Test Podcast, Pierre McGuire, has caused quite a stir with some sensitive San Jose Sharks fans.
Calgary Hockey Now: What unrestricted free agents will be targeted by the Calgary Flames?
