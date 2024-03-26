Bruins Postgame: Bruins Answer The Bell; Beat Panthers 4-3

The Boston Bruins answered their head coach’s call to action and staged a late comeback to beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 and move back into first place in the Atlantic Division.

This was the type of game the Boston Bruins have been losing recently and the type they lost three straight times to the Florida Panthers in the opening round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Bruins bench boss Jim Montgomery said he hated the ending to his team’s 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday but he had to love the ending in this game. The Bruins scored two goals in a span of 2:01 late in the third period to beat the Panthers 4-3.

Bruins winger David Pastrnak, forward Pavel Zacha, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy each had a goal and an assist to lead the Bruins on the scoresheet, and goalie Jeremy Swayman made 18 saves for his second win in his last three games.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: Not only did Bruins center Pavel Zacha score the game-winning goal 17:39 into the third period but he was an absolute beast taking faceoffs. Zacha led all skaters, going 10-4 at the faceoff dot and creating offensive chances and possession for his team for almost every one of the 25 shifts he took in 20:56 TOI.

For the first time tonight, the Bruins have a lead courtesy of Pavel Zacha. pic.twitter.com/BFkluHmS0a — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) March 27, 2024

DOGHOUSE: It’s no secret that the Bruins need to be a heavier team. That’s why general manager Don Sweeney went out and acquired 6-foot-3, 214-pound defenseman Andrew Peeke and 6-foot-3, 234-pound winger and three-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline. Peeke has been somewhat as advertised, but unfortunately, Maroon likely won’t be in the lineup until at least next week. For now, there still seems to be a lack of that wolfpack mentality at times for the Bruins, especially when one of their own comes under attack.

That was the case when Panthers pest Sam Bennett basically rag-dolled Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm 5:11 into the second period.

An NHL pro scout to me just now: "Somebody better take care of Bennett." He's right. What are Lindholm's #NHLBruins teammates doing here? How long do they let #TimeToHunt forward Sam Bennett run roughshod on them?@BOSHockeyNow @flahockeynow https://t.co/BHH5oJE66g — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) March 27, 2024

Yes, Bruins captain Brad Marchand answered the bell just over five minutes later when he got into it with Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola, but why is the 5-foot-9, 176-pound Marchand taking on the 6-foot-5, 206-pound Mikkola?

BRAD MARCHAND drops the gloves with NIKO MIKKOLA?! 😱🥊 pic.twitter.com/KwNP7lLVYu — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 27, 2024

BANGER: Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle and Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk led all skaters with eight hits each.

UNSUNG HERO: Bruins captain Brad Marchand, winger David Pastrnak, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy get the shared award here. Both did their best to lead and put their team on their backs, which is exactly what this sputtering Bruins team needed. The captain backed up his words after practice on Monday and was a factor in almost every one of the 23 shifts over 20:56 that he took. He finished with an assist, one shot, and four hits, and his forechecking was a major factor in Pastrnak’s goal that tied the game at two with 4:01 left in the second period.

David Pastrnak makes it a 2-2 game with his 45th goal of the season. pic.twitter.com/tRXbhPr1c7 — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) March 27, 2024

That goal for Pastrnak gave him 45 lamplighters on the season and helped him become the first player since Adam Oates in 1992-93 and 1993-94 to post two straight 100-point seasons. Pastrnak also assisted on Zacha’s game-winning goal and finished with four shots and one blocked shot in 22 shifts of 22:40 TOI.

McAvoy had one of his best games this season as he tied the game at one 17:43 into the first period and also assisted on Pastrnak’s goal. McAvoy also had two shots, six hits, and three blocked shots in 27 shifts over 27:12.

NEXT UP: The Bruins head north up Alligator Alley and continue their six-game road trip against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the tail end of a back-to-back on Wednesday night. They then head to Washington D.C., to play the Capitals on Saturday night.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Jakub Lauko – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

John Beecher – Jesper Boqvist – Justin Brazeau

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon – Andrew Peeke

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark