Bruins Sign Duran To Two-Year Entry-Level Contract

Just eight days after he and the Providence Friars were ousted from the Hockey East Tournament, Boston Bruins prospect Riley Duran has decided to forego his senior season and begin his professional hockey career.

On Sunday, the Bruins announced that they had signed Riley Duran to a two-year entry-level contract that carries an annual NHL salary cap hit of $867,500. The now-former former Providence College forward will stay in the Rhode Island state capital and report to the Providence Bruins on an AHL amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

The Boston Bruins drafted Duran in the sixth round (182nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The 22-year-old Woburn, MA native and former Lawrence Academy forward had nine goals and seven assists in 35 games as a junior for the Providence College Friars (Hockey East) this past season. That followed a sophomore season that saw Duran light the lamp eight times and finish with 12 assists. Duran had ten goals and nine assists in 38 games as a freshman.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound forward was also a member of the USA Hockey 2022 U20 World Junior championships in Edmonton, Alberta. Duran had two goals and three assists in five games for the Americans.

Prior to joining the Friars in the 2021-22 season, Duran played a season for the Youngstown Phantoms in the USHL. He had eight goals and 11 assists in 47 games during the 2020-21 season. Duran also played two seasons at Lawrence Academy in the Independent School League and three seasons for the Cape Cod Whalers in the USPHL and EHF.