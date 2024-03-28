Bruins Daily: Lightning Strikes; Bruins Eye Quillan; NHL News

The Boston Bruins missed a chance to leapfrog the New York Rangers and the Dallas Stars for the top seed in the NHL with a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Lightning on Wednesday night.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins lost 3-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning, with the only player to show up being David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: Per an NHL source, the Boston Bruins are frontrunners to sign one of the top NCAA free agents, Quinnipiac University forward Jacob Quillan.

Boston Hockey Now: Kudos to the Bruins’ leadership core to do what I suggested pregame and lead like former Bruins captains Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron.

Boston Hockey Now: Should the Boston Bruins’ net now belong to goalie Linus Ullmark?

Boston Hockey Now: With over $21 million in salary cap space this offseason, could Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney finally land center Elias Lindholm and/or defenseman Noah Hanifin?

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: 2022 No.1 pick overall, Juraj Slafkovsky, now holds a new record for the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: The late-game speed bumps against the Washington Capitals have become all too common for the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers may have lost to the Bruins on Tuesday night, but they at least got captain Sasha Barkov back.

Buffalo Hockey Now: A key forward is returning to the lineup for the Buffalo Sabres.

TSN: After an ‘immature’ performance in a 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils, the Toronto Maple Leafs were ripped by their head coach, Sheldon Keefe.

Ottawa Sun: The Sabres are not a good rebuild model for the Ottawa Senators.

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: Defenseman Scott Mayfield will not play again this season for the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: What an NHL Trade Deadline pickup goalie Jake Allen has been for the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: If only more people could be like Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: General Manager Kyle Dubas gave the State of the Union address on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville Hockey Now: No playoff team in the Western Conference wants to face the Nashville Predators.

Chicago Hockey Now: One of Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson’s best trades has been when he acquired forward Jason Dickinson.

San Jose Hockey Now: My co-host on The Eye Test Podcast, Pierre McGuire, has caused quite a stir with some sensitive San Jose Sharks fans.

Calgary Hockey Now: What unrestricted free agents will be targeted by the Calgary Flames?

Don’t forget, for exclusive insightful, insider Bruins and NHL coverage, subscribe for BHN +!