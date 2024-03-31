Bruins Daily: Bruins Dig Deep; Playoff Foes; NCAA Tournament

The Boston Bruins dug deep in a 3-2 shootout win over the Washington Capitals, and Boston University did the same to advance in the NCAA Hockey tournament.

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins dug deep and found a way to beat the Washington Capitals behind great performances from the penalty kill Jeremy Swayman, Brandon Carlo, and Hampus Lindholm.

Boston Hockey Now: Thankfully, the Bruins aren’t like some fans and media wishing for an ‘easy’ first round matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Boston Hockey Now: Will the Boston Bruins be gaining some toughness and championship pedigree soon in the form of veteran winger Pat Maroon?

Boston Hockey Now: Ironically, the Bruins clinched their berth in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs with some help from their oldest rivals, the Montreal Canadiens.

Boston Hockey Now: Per an NHL source, the Boston Bruins are frontrunners to sign one of the top NCAA free agents, Quinnipiac University forward Jacob Quillan.

Boston Hockey Now: Kudos to the Bruins’ leadership core to do what I suggested pregame and lead like former Bruins captains Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens will have to wait at least another two weeks for the potential arrival of Boston University star defenseman Lane Hutson.

Detroit Hockey Now: Despite their scoring disappearing and the losses mounting, the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot is still there for the taking for the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: How clutch is Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov?

Toronto Sun: What does the recent contract extension given to defenseman Simon Benoit mean for the blue line going forward for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Tampa Bay Times: The fun is back for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: Can veteran goalie Semyon Varlamov keep the playoff dream alive for the New York Islanders?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Don’t plan on a defenseman Dougie Hamilton returning this season for the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: 6-foot-6, 207-pound goalie Ivan Fedotov has finally arrived in North America for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What is the goaltending plan for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: No playoff team in the Western Conference wants to face the Nashville Predators.

Chicago Hockey Now: One of Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson’s best trades has been when he acquired forward Jason Dickinson.

Colorado Hockey Now: After losing Ivan Fedotov to the Flyers, are CSKA of the KHL targeting a goalie from the Colorado Avalanche?

NCAA Hockey

USCHO: Boston University and Denver have advanced to the Frozen Four in the 2024 NCAA Hockey Championship tournament.

