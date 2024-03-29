Canadiens Help Bruins Clinch Playoff Spot

Yes, you read that right; the Montreal Canadiens helped clinch a 2024 Stanley Cup playoff birth for the Boston Bruins.

With their 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, the longest-standing rival of the Boston Bruins, the Montreal Canadiens ironically solidified an eighth-straight playoff birth for the Bruins. After they failed to register a point in a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night, the idle Bruins benefitted from an upstart Canadiens team playing for pride that beat a Flyers team that is now suddenly on the verge of sliding into a wild card slot.

Thanks to the New York Islanders beating the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Thursday night, the Boston Bruins also remained in first place in the Atlantic division. However, with the Carolina Hurricanes beating the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 and also clinching a playoff berth, the Bruins (74 GP, 42-17-15, 99 pts) fell into the fourth seed in the race for the Presidents Trophy behind the Hurricanes (74 GP, 46-21-7, 99 pts), the Dallas Stars (73 GP, 45-19-9, 99 pts) and the New York Rangers (72 GP, 48-20-4, 100 pts).

Per the Boston Bruins:

Individual game tickets for all rounds of the 2024 Boston Bruins Playoffs, presented by Rapid7, at TD Garden will go on sale tomorrow, Friday, March 29, at 3 p.m. Single game suites for all rounds of the Playoffs at TD Garden will also go on sale at that time. Fans may visit BostonBruins.com/Playoffs or use the Bruins mobile app to purchase individual game tickets beginning tomorrow at 3 p.m.

Single-game suites accommodating 18-60 fans will be available to rent for the 2024 playoffs. For more information, visit BostonBruins.com/PlayoffSuites .

Information about an exclusive presale for Bruins Season Ticket Holders, Boston Garden Society Members, additional ticket plan holders, and email subscribers will be communicated within the next 24 hours. Individual game tickets will go on sale to the general public at 3 p.m. and can be accessed by visiting BostonBruins.com/Playoffs.

The dates and times for the playoff games will be determined by the National Hockey League once the final seeding for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs is set.