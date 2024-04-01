Bruins Daily: Roller Coaster Bruins; Quillan; NCAA Tournament

The past month has been a roller coaster for the Boston Bruins and their fans, so you better buckle up for the rest of the season!

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: With Quinnipiac University losing a 5-4 heartbreaker to Boston College on Sunday, will the Boston Bruins sign forward Jacob Quillan?

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins dug deep and found a way to beat the Washington Capitals behind great performances from the penalty kill Jeremy Swayman, Brandon Carlo, and Hampus Lindholm.

Boston Hockey Now: Thankfully, the Bruins aren’t like some fans and media wishing for an ‘easy’ first-round matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Boston Hockey Now: Will the Boston Bruins be gaining some toughness and championship pedigree soon in the form of veteran winger Pat Maroon?

Boston Hockey Now: Ironically, the Bruins clinched their berth in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs with some help from their oldest rivals, the Montreal Canadiens.

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens will have to wait at least another two weeks for the potential arrival of Boston University star defenseman Lane Hutson.

Detroit Hockey Now: Despite their scoring disappearing and the losses mounting, the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot is still there for the taking for the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: How clutch is Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov?

Toronto Sun: What does the recent contract extension given to defenseman Simon Benoit mean for the blue line going forward for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Tampa Bay Times: The fun is back for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: Can veteran goalie Semyon Varlamov keep the playoff dream alive for the New York Islanders?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Don’t plan on a defenseman Dougie Hamilton returning this season for the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: 6-foot-6, 207-pound goalie Ivan Fedotov has finally arrived in North America for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What’s with all the blown leads for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: The Nashville Predators have signed UMass-Amherst defenseman Ryan Ufko.

Chicago Hockey Now: When you watch the Frozen Four in just under two weeks, you will see plenty of prospects from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Colorado Hockey Now: What a trade acquisition forward Yakuv Trenin has been for the Colorado Avalanche.

NCAA Hockey

USCHO: Boston University, Boston College, Michigan, and Denver have advanced to the Frozen Four in the 2024 NCAA Hockey Championship tournament.

Don’t forget, for exclusive insightful, insider Bruins and NHL coverage, subscribe for BHN +!