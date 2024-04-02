Bruins Daily: Leafs Sign Quillan; Tortorella Drops ‘Soft’ Bomb

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed a top NCAA free agent target of the Boston Bruins, and Flyers head coach John Tortorella unloaded on his team Michel Therien style.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Toronto Maple Leafs signed highly coveted NCAA free agent forward and Bruins target Jacob Quillan.

Daily Faceoff: The Boston Bruins are reportedly one of many NHL teams still interested in Quillan’s now-former teammate at Quinnipiac University, forward, and Lincoln, MA native Collin Graf.

Boston Hockey Now: After welcoming him to practice for the first time, when will the Bruins be playing games with winger Pat Maroon?

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Goaltending continues to be a strength in the rebuild of the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings are back in an Eastern Conference wild-card slot thanks to a clutch goal from David Perron.

Florida Hockey Now: What is wrong with the Florida Panthers?

TSN: The Toronto Maple Leafs single-season goal record now belongs to current Leafs forward Auston Matthews.

NHL

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers are ‘soft’ and ‘don’t have the balls for playoff hockey’ according to their head coach John Tortorella.

New Jersey Hockey Now: A gritty forward could be returning to the lineup soon for the New Jersey Devils.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby tied a record set by hall of famer Wayne Gretzky.

Nashville Hockey Now: The Nashville Predators have signed UMass-Amherst defenseman Ryan Ufko.

Chicago Hockey Now: Does Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras make sense for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Colorado Hockey Now: What a trade acquisition forward Yakuv Trenin has been for the Colorado Avalanche.

San Jose Hockey Now: 2022 fourth overall pick and Seattle Kraken rookie forward Shane Wright lit up the San Jose Sharks.

NCAA Hockey

USCHO: Boston University, Boston College, Michigan, and Denver have advanced to the Frozen Four in the 2024 NCAA Hockey Championship tournament.

Pro Hockey Rumors: Plenty of NHL prospects have entered the NCAA Hockey Transfer Portal.

