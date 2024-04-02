Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Leafs Sign Quillan; Tortorella Drops ‘Soft’ Bomb
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed a top NCAA free agent target of the Boston Bruins, and Flyers head coach John Tortorella unloaded on his team Michel Therien style.
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
Boston Hockey Now: The Toronto Maple Leafs signed highly coveted NCAA free agent forward and Bruins target Jacob Quillan.
Daily Faceoff: The Boston Bruins are reportedly one of many NHL teams still interested in Quillan’s now-former teammate at Quinnipiac University, forward, and Lincoln, MA native Collin Graf.
Boston Hockey Now: After welcoming him to practice for the first time, when will the Bruins be playing games with winger Pat Maroon?
Atlantic Division
Montreal Hockey Now: Goaltending continues to be a strength in the rebuild of the Montreal Canadiens.
Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings are back in an Eastern Conference wild-card slot thanks to a clutch goal from David Perron.
Florida Hockey Now: What is wrong with the Florida Panthers?
TSN: The Toronto Maple Leafs single-season goal record now belongs to current Leafs forward Auston Matthews.
NHL
Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers are ‘soft’ and ‘don’t have the balls for playoff hockey’ according to their head coach John Tortorella.
New Jersey Hockey Now: A gritty forward could be returning to the lineup soon for the New Jersey Devils.
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby tied a record set by hall of famer Wayne Gretzky.
Nashville Hockey Now: The Nashville Predators have signed UMass-Amherst defenseman Ryan Ufko.
Chicago Hockey Now: Does Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras make sense for the Chicago Blackhawks?
Colorado Hockey Now: What a trade acquisition forward Yakuv Trenin has been for the Colorado Avalanche.
San Jose Hockey Now: 2022 fourth overall pick and Seattle Kraken rookie forward Shane Wright lit up the San Jose Sharks.
NCAA Hockey
USCHO: Boston University, Boston College, Michigan, and Denver have advanced to the Frozen Four in the 2024 NCAA Hockey Championship tournament.
Pro Hockey Rumors: Plenty of NHL prospects have entered the NCAA Hockey Transfer Portal.
