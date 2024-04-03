Bruins Daily: Ullmark Dominance; NCAA Free Agency

The Boston Bruins pulled out maybe their gutsiest win of the season on Tuesday night, and thankfully, Linus Ullmark is still a Bruin.

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Since the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline, has there been a better NHL goalie than Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins continued to add size to their organizational depth chart on Tuesday by signing NCAA free agent and University of Minnesota captain Jaxon Nelson.

Boston Hockey Now: As reported here for the last week, the Boston Bruins were never in on top NCAA free agent Collin Graf.

Boston Hockey Now: On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs signed a player the Bruins were in on, Quinnipiac forward Jacob Quillan.

Boston Hockey Now: After welcoming him to practice for the first time, when will the Bruins be playing games with winger Pat Maroon?

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Is Nick Suzuki becoming the Patrice Bergeron of the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: If they don’t make the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, could former St. Louis Blues and Stanley Cup-winning head coach Craig Berube become the next head coach of the Detroit Red Wings?

Florida Hockey Now: What is wrong with the Florida Panthers?

Sportsnet: Can a Stanley Cup really be won by a team with no top defensive pairing like the Toronto Maple Leafs?

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: Interim head coach Travis Green is laying down the law with the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: Should the Philadelphia Flyers keep head coach John Tortorella?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Beware of Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Chicago Hockey Now: Does Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras make sense for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Colorado Hockey Now: What a trade acquisition forward Yakuv Trenin has been for the Colorado Avalanche.

San Jose Hockey Now: 2022 fourth overall pick and Seattle Kraken rookie forward Shane Wright lit up the San Jose Sharks.

NCAA Hockey

USCHO: Boston University, Boston College, Michigan, and Denver have advanced to the Frozen Four in the 2024 NCAA Hockey Championship tournament.

Pro Hockey Rumors: Plenty of NHL prospects have entered the NCAA Hockey Transfer Portal.

