Bruins Daily: Maroon For JVR? Fight Night At MSG

The Boston Bruins will have a playoff lineup decision to make soon when it comes to veteran wingers James van Riemsdyk and Pat Maroon.

Boston Hockey Now: With new Boston Bruins winger Pat Maroon closing in on a return, what does that mean for fellow Bruins veteran winger James van Riemsdyk?

Boston Hockey Now: Since the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline, has there been a better NHL goalie than Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins continued to add size to their organizational depth chart on Tuesday by signing NCAA free agent and University of Minnesota captain Jaxon Nelson.

Boston Hockey Now: As reported here for the last week, the Boston Bruins were never in on top NCAA free agent Collin Graf.

Boston Hockey Now: On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs signed a player the Bruins were in on, Quinnipiac forward Jacob Quillan.

Boston Hockey Now: After welcoming him to practice for the first time, when will the Bruins be playing games with winger Pat Maroon?

Montreal Hockey Now: With tons of salary cap space and ready to take the next step in their rebuild, a team to watch on the NHL trade market this offseason will be the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: If they don’t make the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, could former St. Louis Blues and Stanley Cup-winning head coach Craig Berube become the next head coach of the Detroit Red Wings?

Florida Hockey Now: What is wrong with the Florida Panthers?

Sportsnet: The Tampa Bay Lightning are en fuego, and on Wednesday night, they put a whopping on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

New Jersey Hockey Now: We got the much-anticipated fight between Matt Rempe and Kurtis MacDermid, but we also got a line brawl to start the game Wednesday night between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: I seriously don’t understand those who question and hate Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Beware of Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Chicago Hockey Now: Does Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras make sense for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Colorado Hockey Now: Congrats to former Bruins winger Chris Wagner, who signed a one-year, $775,000 contract extension with the Colorado Avalanche.

San Jose Hockey Now: My Eye Test Podcast co-host Pierre McGuire and I joined SJHN writers Sheng Peng and Keegan McNally to discuss the rebuild of the San Jose Sharks.

USCHO: Boston University, Boston College, Michigan, and Denver have advanced to the Frozen Four in the 2024 NCAA Hockey Championship tournament.

Pro Hockey Rumors: Plenty of NHL prospects have entered the NCAA Hockey Transfer Portal.

