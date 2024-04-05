Bruins Daily: Causing Chaos; Marchand 400; Lightning Strike

The Boston Bruins continued to round into playoff form with a 4-1 win over the Hurricanes, and the Lightning stayed hot in Montreal.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 behind a great game from the line of Danton Heinen-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: The ten-game goalless streak is over, and that means 400 goals for Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: Speaking of Marchand, the contract extension he signed in Sept. 2016, and the one David Pastrnak signed just over a year later may be the best contracts done by Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.

Boston Hockey Now: It’s week-to-week for injured Bruins winger Justin Brazeau.

Boston Hockey Now: With new Boston Bruins winger Pat Maroon closing in on a return but Brazeau being out long-term, what does that mean for Bruins veteran winger James van Riemsdyk?

Boston Hockey Now: Since the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline, has there been a better NHL goalie than Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark?

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: With tons of salary cap space and ready to take the next step in their rebuild, a team to watch on the NHL trade market this offseason will be the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: If they don’t make the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, could former St. Louis Blues and Stanley Cup-winning head coach Craig Berube become the next head coach of the Detroit Red Wings?

Florida Hockey Now: Defenseman Aaron Ekblad will miss the rest of the regular season for the Florida Panthers.

Sportsnet: The Tampa Bay Lightning are en fuego and are now just two points behind the third-place Toronto Maple Leafs.

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: We got the much-anticipated fight between Matt Rempe and Kurtis MacDermid, but we also got a line brawl to start the game Wednesday night between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers are reportedly working on a ‘longer-term’ contract extension with 6-foot-7 goalie Ivan Fedotov.

Chicago Hockey Now: After drafting Connor Bedard first overall at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, could they do the same with Boston University star freshman center Macklin Celebrini?

Colorado Hockey Now: Congrats to former Bruins winger Chris Wagner, who signed a one-year, $775,000 contract extension with the Colorado Avalanche.

San Jose Hockey Now: My Eye Test Podcast co-host Pierre McGuire and I joined SJHN writers Sheng Peng and Keegan McNally to discuss the rebuild of the San Jose Sharks.

NCAA Hockey

USCHO: Boston University, Boston College, Michigan, and Denver have advanced to the Frozen Four in the 2024 NCAA Hockey Championship tournament.

Pro Hockey Rumors: Plenty of NHL prospects have entered the NCAA Hockey Transfer Portal.

Don’t forget, for exclusive insightful, insider Bruins and NHL coverage, subscribe for BHN +!