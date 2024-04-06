Bruins Daily: ‘Heinoooo’; Oilers, Leafs And Lightning Clinch

The Boston Bruins made one of their best ATO signings last September, and now winger Danton Heinen is being recognized as their 2024 Masteron Trophy nominee.

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The 2024 Boston Bruins Masterton Award nominee is winger Danton Heinen.

Boston Hockey Now: The ten-game goalless streak is over, and that means 400 goals for Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: Speaking of Marchand, the contract extension he signed in Sept. 2016, and the one David Pastrnak signed just over a year later may be the best contracts done by Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.

Boston Hockey Now: It’s week-to-week for injured Bruins winger Justin Brazeau.

Boston Hockey Now: With new Boston Bruins winger Pat Maroon closing in on a return but Brazeau being out long-term, what does that mean for Bruins veteran winger James van Riemsdyk?

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: With tons of salary cap space and ready to take the next step in their rebuild, a team to watch on the NHL trade market this offseason will be the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: The New York Rangers took advantage of an ill-advised offensive zone penalty by Detroit Red Wings winger David Perron.

Florida Hockey Now: The Bruins can pull six points ahead of the Florida Panthers.

Sportsnet: The Tampa Bay Lightning are en fuego and are now just two points behind the third-place Toronto Maple Leafs.

NHL

NHL.com: Three more 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs slots were clinched on Friday night: The Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Another NCAA prospect could be jettisoning the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers are reportedly working on a ‘longer-term’ contract extension with 6-foot-7 goalie Ivan Fedotov.

Chicago Hockey Now: After drafting Connor Bedard first overall at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, could they do the same with Boston University star freshman center Macklin Celebrini?

Colorado Hockey Now: Congrats to former Bruins winger Chris Wagner, who signed a one-year, $775,000 contract extension with the Colorado Avalanche.

San Jose Hockey Now: Top NCAA free agent and Lincoln, MA native Collin Graf is excited to join the San Jose Sharks.

Calgary Hockey Now: The Calgary Flames keep losing, but their fans should be happy about rookie goalie Dustin Wolf.

NCAA Hockey

USCHO: Boston University, Boston College, Michigan, and Denver are set for the Frozen Four in the 2024 NCAA Hockey Championship tournament.

Pro Hockey Rumors: Plenty of NHL prospects continue to enter the NCAA Hockey Transfer Portal.

