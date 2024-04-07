Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Playoff Hockey’s Here; Flyers Fading?
The Boston Bruins answered the bell in a playoff-like game against their Atlantic Division rival, the Florida Panthers on Saturday.
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins sent a message to the Panthers, and a big reason was goalie Linus Ullmark.
Boston Hockey Now: One person who thinks the Bruins are ready for that physical grind of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is new Bruins winger Pat Maroon.
Boston Hockey Now: The 2024 Boston Bruins Masterton Award nominee is winger Danton Heinen.
Boston Hockey Now: The ten-game goalless streak is over, and that means 400 goals for Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand.
Boston Hockey Now: Speaking of Marchand, the contract extension he signed in Sept. 2016, and the one David Pastrnak signed just over a year later may be the best contracts done by Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.
Atlantic Division
Montreal Hockey Now: They may be out of the playoffs, but NHL fans should take notice of the current first line for the Montreal Canadiens.
Florida Hockey Now: Here’s the view of that big Bruins win from the Florida Panthers.
TSN: Where would the Toronto Maple Leafs be without Austin Matthews?
NHL
New Jersey Hockey Now: Another NCAA prospect could be jettisoning the New Jersey Devils.
Philly Hockey Now: Are the Stanley Cup Playoffs suddenly out of reach for the Philadelphia Flyers?
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: They may be out of reach for the Flyers, but to the disbelief of so many, not for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Chicago Hockey Now: They may be battling for the top pick overall, but don’t sleep on the Chicago Blackhawks.
Colorado Hockey Now: Congrats to former Bruins winger Chris Wagner, who signed a one-year, $775,000 contract extension with the Colorado Avalanche.
Vegas Hockey Now: Will that 7-4 loss to the Arizona Coyotes be a wake-up call for the Vegas Golden Knights?
San Jose Hockey Now: Top NCAA free agent and Lincoln, MA native Collin Graf is excited to join the San Jose Sharks.
Calgary Hockey Now: The Calgary Flames keep losing, but their fans should be happy about rookie goalie Dustin Wolf.
NCAA Hockey
USCHO: Boston University, Boston College, Michigan, and Denver are set for the Frozen Four in the 2024 NCAA Hockey Championship tournament.
Pro Hockey Rumors: Plenty of NHL prospects continue to enter the NCAA Hockey Transfer Portal.
