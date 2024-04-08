Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: McAvoy Zoned In; Crosby For Hart Trophy?
Charlie McAvoy and the Boston Bruins could care less about the Presidents Trophy, and Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is garnering Hart Trophy talk.
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
Boston Hockey Now: It’s the Stanley Cup or bust for the Boston Bruins and defenseman Charlie McAvoy.
Boston Hockey Now: Jesper Boqvist has become a secret weapon for Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery.
Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins sent a message to the Panthers, and a big reason was goalie Linus Ullmark.
Boston Hockey Now: One person who thinks the Bruins are ready for that physical grind of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is new Bruins winger Pat Maroon.
Boston Hockey Now: The 2024 Boston Bruins Masterton Award nominee is winger Danton Heinen.
Boston Hockey Now: The ten-game goalless streak is over, and that means 400 goals for Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand.
Boston Hockey Now: Speaking of Marchand, the contract extension he signed in Sept. 2016, and the one David Pastrnak signed just over a year later may be the best contracts done by Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.
Atlantic Division
Montreal Hockey Now: They may be out of the playoffs, but NHL fans should take notice of the current first line for the Montreal Canadiens.
Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings have a blocking machine in defenseman Moritz Seider.
Florida Hockey Now: Are there big lineup changes coming for the Florida Panthers?
TSN: Where would the Toronto Maple Leafs be without Austin Matthews?
NHL
New Jersey Hockey Now: Another NCAA prospect could be jettisoning the New Jersey Devils.
Philly Hockey Now: Are the Stanley Cup Playoffs suddenly out of reach for the Philadelphia Flyers?
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: He likely won’t win it, but the Hart Trophy conversation should include Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.
Chicago Hockey Now: They may be battling for the top pick overall, but don’t sleep on the Chicago Blackhawks.
Colorado Hockey Now: Congrats to former Bruins winger Chris Wagner, who signed a one-year, $775,000 contract extension with the Colorado Avalanche.
San Jose Hockey Now: Recent NCAA free agent signing and Lincoln, MA native Collin Graf got an assist in his first game for the San Jose Sharks.
Calgary Hockey Now: The Calgary Flames keep losing, but their fans should be happy about rookie goalie Dustin Wolf.
NCAA Hockey
USCHO: Boston University, Boston College, Michigan, and Denver are set for the Frozen Four in the 2024 NCAA Hockey Championship tournament.
Pro Hockey Rumors: Plenty of NHL prospects continue to enter the NCAA Hockey Transfer Portal.
