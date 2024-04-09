Bruins Daily: Gritty Bruins; Coyotes Mess; Matthews For Hart?

The Boston Bruins are forming a new and gritty identity as the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs approach.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are morphing into a physical and nasty team right before the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Boston Hockey Now: Just as it has to Bruins fans lately, the team’s powerplay has baffled head coach Jim Montgomery.

Boston Hockey Now: It’s the Stanley Cup or bust for the Boston Bruins and defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Boston Hockey Now: Jesper Boqvist has become a secret weapon for Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins sent a message to the Panthers, and a big reason was goalie Linus Ullmark.

Boston Hockey Now: One person who thinks the Bruins are ready for that physical grind of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is new Bruins winger Pat Maroon.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: The NHL Draft lottery could once again be won by the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings have a blocking machine in defenseman Moritz Seider.

Florida Hockey Now: Are there big lineup changes coming for the Florida Panthers?

TSN: Where would the Toronto Maple Leafs be without Austin Matthews?

NHL

Sportsnet: Enough already! Move the Arizona Coyotes!

New Jersey Hockey Now: Another NCAA prospect could be jettisoning the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: Despite denying that they knew anything about it, the Philadelphia Flyers are now saying they had ‘an idea’ about what was going to happen with Hockey Canada and goalie Carter Hart.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: He likely won’t win it, but the Hart Trophy conversation should include Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

Chicago Hockey Now: Is the Calder Trophy a lock for Chicago Blackhawks rookie sensation Connor Bedard?

Colorado Hockey Now: How long will it be until Mikko Rantanen is back in the lineup for the Colorado Avalanche?

Vegas Hockey Now: Tomas Hertl played his first game for the Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose Hockey Now: Recent NCAA free agent signing and Lincoln, MA native Collin Graf got an assist in his first game for the San Jose Sharks.

Calgary Hockey Now: The Calgary Flames keep losing, but their fans should be happy about rookie goalie Dustin Wolf.

NCAA Hockey

USCHO: Boston University, Boston College, Michigan, and Denver are set for the Frozen Four in the 2024 NCAA Hockey Championship tournament.

Pro Hockey Rumors: Plenty of NHL prospects continue to enter the NCAA Hockey Transfer Portal.

