Bruins Daily: Swayman Gets Michiganed; Quenneville Speaks

The Boston Bruins laid an egg against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night, and Jeremy Swayman allowed ‘The Michigan.’

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The only bright spot for a seemingly complacent Boston Bruins team in a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes was defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Boston Hockey Now: Not only did he have a shaky game, but Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman also allowed a third-career ‘Michigan’ goal for Hurricanes winger Andrei Svechnikov.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are morphing into a physical and nasty team right before the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Boston Hockey Now: Just as it has to Bruins fans lately, the team’s powerplay has baffled head coach Jim Montgomery.

Boston Hockey Now: It’s the Stanley Cup or bust for the Boston Bruins and defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens routed the Philadelphia Flyers 9-3 and got a hat trick from Juraj Slafkovsky.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings lost a crucial game to the Washington Capitals and, in the process, lost forward Andrew Copp.

Florida Hockey Now: Anthony Stolarz turned away 25 saves for the shutout and a 2-0 win over the Senators for the Florida Panthers.

TSN: The only active NHLer to hit the 66-goal mark is now Toronto Maple Leafs sniper Austin Matthews.

NHL

Chicago Hockey Now: We finally have public comments on the Kyle Beach story from former Chicago Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville.

Sportsnet: Enough already! Move the Arizona Coyotes!

New Jersey Hockey Now: It’s season-ending surgery for New Jersey Devils star forward Jack Hughes.

Philly Hockey Now: Despite denying that they knew anything about it, the Philadelphia Flyers are now saying they had ‘an idea’ about what was going to happen with Hockey Canada and goalie Carter Hart.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What are the latest Stanley Cup Playoffs scenarios for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: The Nashville Predators are headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Colorado Hockey Now: That’s 50 goals for Colorado Avalanche star forward and Hart Trophy favorite Nathan MacKinnon.

Vegas Hockey Now: Tomas Hertl played his first game for the Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose Hockey Now: There needs to be more accountability from the San Jose Sharks.

Calgary Hockey Now: The Calgary Flames keep losing, but their fans should be happy about rookie goalie Dustin Wolf.

NCAA Hockey

USCHO: Boston University, Boston College, Michigan, and Denver are set for the Frozen Four in the 2024 NCAA Hockey Championship tournament.

Pro Hockey Rumors: Plenty of NHL prospects continue to enter the NCAA Hockey Transfer Portal.

Don’t forget, for exclusive insightful, insider Bruins and NHL coverage, subscribe for BHN +!