Bruins Daily: Playoff Goalie Rotation; Coyotes Relocating?

Could a strict goalie rotation for the Boston Bruins become a mental advantage for them in the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: If the Boston Bruins want to play ‘mind games’ with their playoff opponents, they should go with a strict goalie rotation of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman.

Boston Hockey Now: A playoff mindset has already set in for the Boston Bruins and head coach Jim Montgomery.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are morphing into a physical and nasty team right before the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Boston Hockey Now: Just as it has to Bruins fans lately, the team’s powerplay has baffled head coach Jim Montgomery.

Boston Hockey Now: It’s the Stanley Cup or bust for the Boston Bruins and defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: What three players have the most to prove in the final three games for the 2023-24 Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: Will the Detroit Red Wings be able to sign potential unrestricted free-agent winger Patrick Kane?

Buffalo Hockey Now: That’s 13-straight seasons now of no Stanley Cup playoffs for the Buffalo Sabres.

Florida Hockey Now: Will the Florida Panthers sign goalie Anthony Stolarz?

TSN: Will it be rest or 70 goals for Toronto Maple Leafs sniper Austin Matthews?

NHL

ESPN: The reality of a relocation to Utah has set in for the Arizona Coyotes.

Chicago Hockey Now: We finally have public comments on the Kyle Beach story from former Chicago Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville.

New Jersey Hockey Now: It’s season-ending surgery for New Jersey Devils star forward Jack Hughes.

Philly Hockey Now: Despite denying that they knew anything about it, the Philadelphia Flyers are now saying they had ‘an idea’ about what was going to happen with Hockey Canada and goalie Carter Hart.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Hockey is fun again for defenseman Erik Karlsson and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville Hockey Now: The Nashville Predators are headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Colorado Hockey Now: That’s 50 goals for Colorado Avalanche star forward and Hart Trophy favorite Nathan MacKinnon.

Vegas Hockey Now: Tomas Hertl played his first game for the Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose Hockey Now: There needs to be more accountability from the San Jose Sharks.

Calgary Hockey Now: The Calgary Flames keep losing, but their fans should be happy about rookie goalie Dustin Wolf.

NCAA Hockey

USCHO: Boston University, Boston College, Michigan, and Denver begin the Frozen Four on Thursday.

Pro Hockey Rumors: Plenty of NHL prospects continue to enter the NCAA Hockey Transfer Portal.

