Bruins Daily: Kane To Bruins? Hanifin Contract; Frozen Four
Could the Boston bruins use part of their expected $21.7 million in salary cap space to sign future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane this offseason?
Boston Bruins
Boston Hockey Now: If the Boston Bruins want to play ‘mind games’ with their playoff opponents, they should go with a strict goalie rotation of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman.
Boston Hockey Now: A playoff mindset has already set in for the Boston Bruins and head coach Jim Montgomery.
Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are morphing into a physical and nasty team right before the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Boston Hockey Now: Just as it has to Bruins fans lately, the team’s powerplay has baffled head coach Jim Montgomery.
Boston Hockey Now: It’s the Stanley Cup or bust for the Boston Bruins and defenseman Charlie McAvoy.
Atlantic Division
Montreal Hockey Now: What three players have the most to prove in the final three games for the 2023-24 Montreal Canadiens?
Buffalo Hockey Now: That’s 13-straight seasons now of no Stanley Cup playoffs for the Buffalo Sabres.
Florida Hockey Now: Will the Florida Panthers sign goalie Anthony Stolarz?
TSN: Will it be rest or 70 goals for Toronto Maple Leafs sniper Austin Matthews?
NHL
ESPN: The reality of a relocation to Utah has set in for the Arizona Coyotes.
Chicago Hockey Now: We finally have public comments on the Kyle Beach story from former Chicago Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville.
New Jersey Hockey Now: It’s season-ending surgery for New Jersey Devils star forward Jack Hughes.
Philly Hockey Now: What will happen with Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella?
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Hockey is fun again for defenseman Erik Karlsson and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Nashville Hockey Now: One of the best faceoff guys in the NHL is still Nashville Predators center Ryan O’Reilly.
Colorado Hockey Now: Who is the No.1 goalie for the Colorado Avalanche?
Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights agreed to a contract extension with Norwood, MA, and former Boston College defenseman Noah Hanifin.
San Jose Hockey Now: San Jose Sharks goalie Devin Cooley opposed his good friend, Seattle Kraken, and North Andover, MA native Joey Daccord.
Calgary Hockey Now: The Calgary Flames keep losing, but their fans should be happy about rookie goalie Dustin Wolf.
NCAA Hockey
Boston Globe: Boston College beat Michigan and Boston University lost 2-1 in overtime to Denver University at the Frozen Four.
