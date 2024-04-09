Bruins Postgame: Bruins Complacent In 4-1 Loss To Hurricanes

The Boston Bruins looked complacent to start the game and never recovered in a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at TD Garden.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: Andrei Svechnikov was the first NHLer to ever score on ‘The Michigan’ goal in 2019 and on Tuesday night, he did it for a third time. Svechnikov scored on the play made famous by former University of Michigan forward Mike Legg in the 1996 NCAA Hockey Tournament when he snuck behind Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman to put his team up 1-0 10:55 into the second period.

Andrei Svechnikov with the Michigan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1i7h8BPRFE — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) April 10, 2024

Svechnikov also assisted on Teuvo Teravainen’s goal just 2:10 later.

Carolina goal! Scored by Teuvo Teravainen with 06:55 remaining in the 2nd period. Assisted by Andrei Svechnikov and Jaccob Slavin. Boston: 0

Carolina: 2#CARvsBOS #NHLBruins #CauseChaos pic.twitter.com/KkUMqNklxX — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) April 10, 2024

Svechnikov also had four shots and two hits in 15:06 TOI.

DOGHOUSE: I may be outdating myself here with this saying, but the Boston Bruins appear to have been ‘reading their clippings too much’ lately. The Bruins came into this game on a four-game winning streak and had dominated this same Hurricanes team in a 4-1 win this past Thursday. Apparently, not only did they seemingly get ahead of themselves, but they forgot that the Carolina Hurricanes had beaten them eight straight times before that win last Thursday. In fact, Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk acknowledged as much after practice on Monday when yours truly asked him what it was like to finally beat the Hurricanes last Thursday.

“Really? Eight times? Wow! Usually, we’re the ones on the other side of that,” DeBrusk replied before going on to praise the Hurricanes for everything they did on Tuesday night.

“They’re a very consistent group over there,” Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk said after practice on Monday. “I think that you gotta give them a lot of credit with how I’ve seen them grow, especially since I first came into the league (2017-18) with the kind of culture and all that stuff is over there. They play a really hard game, so if you’re not on your toes and in your game plan, they’ll make you pay for it, and they come in waves. So, I think that gives lots of teams trouble, and that’s why they’ve had success.”

The Carolina Hurricanes did a lot of that in the second period when they out-shot the Bruins 9-1 in the first 10 minutes and 15-6 overall. They also got two goals in 2:10 when Svechnikov scored that ‘Michigan Goal’ at 10:55, and Teravanien lit the lamp at 13:05 of the middle frame. The Bruins also couldn’t muster a late push in the third and gave up two goals on seven shots in the final frame.

BANGER: Boston Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke was one of the few bright spots for the Bruins and led all skaters with eight hits.

UNSUNG HERO: Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis also had a goal and an assist and was tenacious all game. After Swayman stuffed him on a breakaway earlier in the game, Jarvis got the last laugh, putting the Hurricanes up 4-1 on a shorthanded goal 13:22 into the third period with his 30th goal of the season.

Jarvy did 'em dirty for No. 30 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/Gt8hcdtG2l — x – Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) April 10, 2024

NEXT UP: The Boston Bruins head back on the road for the final time with a two-game trip to play the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Saturday night and then the Washington Capitals on Monday night.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Morgan Geekie

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk – Jesper Boqvist – Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk – John Beecher – Jakub Lauko

Defensemen

Hampus Lindholm – Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon – Andrew Peeke

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman