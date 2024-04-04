Boston Bruins
Bruins Postgame: Bruins Finally Beat Hurricanes With 4-1 Win
For the first time in eight regular season tries the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes with an impressive 4-1 win in Raleigh on Thursday night.
Bruins captain Brad Marchand scored his 28th goal of the season and the 400th of his career 2:12 into regulation, setting the tone for a three-goal third period for the Bruins. David Pastrnak and Danton Heinen also scored in the opening frame, and defenseman Hamous Lindholm scored an empty-netter with 2:01 left in regulation to seal the deal. Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves for his second-straight win.
Jake Guentzel scored the lone goal for the Hurricanes at 15:12 of the second period, and goalie Frederik Anderson made 24 saves.
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:
CLUTCH: The Danton Heinen-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak line is feeling it lately, and on Thursday night, they factored in on the second and third goals for the Bruins. Zaca found Pastrnak with a beautiful cross-ice pass, and the Bruins sniper obliged an invitation to the net, burying his 47th goal of the season 7:42 into the game.
Heinen grabbed the secondary assist and then, 3:04 later scored his 16th goal of the season to put the Bruins up 3-0 at 10:46 of the middle frame. Pastrnak grabbed the primary helper and Zacha had the secondary.
Danton Heinen fires home Pastrnak's pass.
DOGHOUSE: After going 0-for-4 on the powerplay on Thursday night, the Bruins are now 0-for-10 in their last three games. They have not scored a powerplay goal since Trent Frederic lit the lamp 15:38 into the third period of their 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers on March 26. After going up 3-0 on the Hurricanes by the 10:46 mark of the game, the Bruins had a perfect chance to bury the Hurricanes when Andrei Svechnikov was called for high-sticking double-minor 7:54 into the second period. Boston could not convert, and just over two minutes later, the Bruins found themselves killing off a 5-on-3 for the Hurricanes after consecutive penalties on defensemen Brandon Carlo and Hampus Lindholm. Carolina scored a powerplay goal on the Carlo penalty, but the Bruins did a great job on the penalty kill after that.
BANGER: Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke has fit in quite nicely as a stay-at-home third-pairing guy and that was on display again on Thursday night as he led all skaters with four hits.
UNSUNG HERO: There are two unsung heroes for this game.
For a second straight game, Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman played like he did prior to the NHL Trade Deadline. Swayman earned his second-straight win with a 27-save performance and now has a career-high 25 wins.
I would be remiss if I didn’t include Bruins captain Brad Marchand here. The Bruins captain set the tone early by snapping a ten-game goalless streak and scoring his 400th career goal just 2:12 into regulation. That gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead, and they took off from there. it was also Marchand’s 28th of the season.
Brad Marchand has joined the 400-goal
NEXT UP: The Bruins return home to host the Florida Panthers on Saturday afternoon and then welcome in the Hurricanes for a rematch on Tuesday night.
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Morgan Geekie
Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk – Jesper Boqvist – Trent Frederic
James van Riemsdyk – John Beecher – Jakub Lauko
Defensemen
Hampus Lindholm – Charlie McAvoy
Parker Wotherspoon – Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk – Andrew Peeke
Goalies
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark