Bruins Sign Gophers Captain Jaxon Nelson To ELC

The Boston Bruins announced on Tuesday morning that they have signed University of Minnesota center and captain Jaxon Nelson to a one-year, $870,000 entry-level contract.

The 24-year-old, 6-foot-4, 220-pound Magnolia, Minnesota native will report to the Providence Bruins on an ATO.

Jaxon Nelson scored 19 goals and 12 assists for a career-high 31 points in 39 games this season and helped the Gophers reach the Sioux Falls NCAA Regional final before eventually losing 6-3 to the Boston University Terriers on Saturday. Nelson played five seasons for the University of Minnesota and finished his collegiate career with 42 goals and 47 assists in 169 games. Prior to playing for the Gophers, Nelson spent three seasons playing in the USHL, spending his first two seasons with the Sioux Falls Stampede and then his final one with the Omaha Lancers.

“Jaxon is a big, right shot, two-way center with leadership qualities as captain of a very successful collegiate program,” Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney said in a press release on Tuesday morning. “He has shown consistent growth throughout his time at the University of Minnesota, and the Bruins are excited to have Jaxon join our organization.”

Nelson became the third NCAA unrestricted free agent that the Boston Bruins have signed this season after signing Notre Dame defenseman Drew Bavaro and goalie Ryan Bischel last month.

As reported here last week, the Bruins were also frontrunners for Quinnipiac forward and 2023 Frozen Four hero Jacob Quillan, but Quillan signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. More than one source has confirmed to Boston Hockey Now that it was down to the Bruins and their Atlantic Division rivals before he ultimately signed with the Maple Leafs.

The Boston Bruins have also been linked to Quillan’s teammate and Lincoln, MA, native Collin Graf, who, as of Tuesday morning, was still the most coveted NCAA free agent on the market. As reported here, the Bruins were never and still aren’t frontrunners for Graf.

“I don’t know where people are getting this information. It just seems like they’re making it up,” an NHL source close to the situation told Boston Hockey Now on Tuesday morning.

The Nelson signing makes Graf signing with the Bruins even more unlikely.