Bruins Postgame: Bruins Finallly Win In OT, Beat Canadiens 2-1

It wasn’t pretty, but the Boston Bruins got the job done and will head home with two points after a 2-1 overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Thursday night.

Jake DeBrusk scored his 16th goal of the season 24 seconds into overtime, and Danton Heinen scored his 12th 4:49 into the first, while Canadiens goalie Nick Suzuki scored his 26th and the Canadiens’ lone goal 14:37 into the second period.

This was the Bruins’ 25th overtime game, and with the win, they’re now 6-19 in the extra frame.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: How can you not feel happy for Jake DeBrusk, who just a week ago didn’t know if he’d be a Boston Bruin after the 3 p.m. ET NHL Trade Deadline last Friday? The deadline came and went, though, and Debrusk, who has made no qualms about his desire to remain a Bruin this season and beyond, has been on fire since, with two goals and an assist in three games since the deadline. That second goal over that span came at a great time for the Bruins, as DeBrusk scored the overtime winner 24 ticks into the extra frame.

DOGHOUSE: The reason that both Ullamark and Montembeault didn’t face as many shots was because, for stretches of this game, both teams couldn’t shoot the puck into a soccer net. Whether it was blocked shots or just plain missing the net, pucks just weren’t getting through as often as usual. The Bruins blocked 18 shots, and the Canadiens blocked 21. Meanwhile, the visitors missed 17 overall, and the home team missed 12. Charlie McSvoy and Charlie Coyle both led the Bruins with three blocked shots each, and Jake Evans led the Canadiens with five.

BANGER: Boston Bruins winger Jakub Lauko was a runaway train, hitting everything in his path on Thursday night. The 6-foot-1, 193-pound winger led all skaters with five hits

UNSUNG HERO: Both Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark and Montreal Canadiens goalie Samuel Montembeault were great for their teams on Thursday night. Yes, the Bruins only had 23 shots, and the Canadiens only had 19, but there were some Grade A scoring chances amongst those shots, and both goalies were up to the task.

Honorable Mention: All the Boston Bruins fans who took over the Bell Centre and the streets of Montreal!

NEXT UP: The Boston Bruins return home for another three-game homestand against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night, and then the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic – Morgan Geekie – Justin Brazeau

John Beecher – Jesper Boqvist – Jakub Lauko

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon – Andrew Peeke

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman