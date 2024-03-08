NHL Trade Deadline: Ullmark Reportedly Nixes Trade

According to ESPN and NHL Network Insider Kevin Weekes, Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark invoked his modified, 16-team no-trade clause a trade to a Western Conference team.

.@KevinWeekes on ESPN The Point says #NHLBruins thought they had something with Linus Ullmark, “so there was a deal that he essentially nixed, in large part based on geography, I’m told.” — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) March 8, 2024

As reported here for the last few weeks, the Los Angeles Kings had emerged as the top NHL trade suitor for Ullmark. As of 2:37 p.m. ET, it was not known if the Kings were the team that Ullmark refused to be traded to. However, a source close to the situation and the same source we’ve referred to here at Boston Hockey Now when discussing the Ullmark trade rumors, told BHN: ‘I can’t reveal that right now out of respect to all involved’

**UPDATE** – At 3:10 p.m. ET, the same source above confirmed that the team was not the Kings.

Take that for what it’s worth, but as I’ve pointed out here, given how happy Ullmark is with the Bruins and, more importantly, living in and raising his children in the Boston area, it was highly unlikely that the 30-year-old netminder would approve a trade out west. One NHL source told BHN on Friday that 14 of the 16 teams his no-trade clause says he refuses to be traded to are all in the Western Conference.

All of this news came after a morning that had the NHL world thinking the 2023 Vezina Trophy winner could be traded. Just after 1 a.m. ET, ESPN, and NHL Network Insider Kevin Weekes tweeted this:

As I’m working the phones, I’m told ; @NHLBruins , @NHLFlames , @LAKings , @NJDevils are all in Goalie discussions, including some potential 3 way trade scenarios, it’ll be intriguing to see where this lands by deadline time. #HockeyX pic.twitter.com/dhNh0Bkvoc — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) March 8, 2024

Upon seeing this at 7:30 a.m., this puck scribe immediately worked the phones, and this is what we dug up via NHL sources (one team executive, one high-up hockey ops source, and a well-connected pro scut) when it comes to the Boston Bruins potentially trading the 2023 Vezina Trophy winner:

-As of 10 a.m. ET, the Bruins were engaged in NHL trade talks regarding Linus Ullmark with the Los Angeles Kings, Colorado Avalanche, and the Detroit Red Wings, who recently entered the NHL trade market for goalies. The New Jersey Devils had been keeping tabs on the Bruins goalie but backed out and switched their focus elsewhere and likely back to Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom.

– Most of the 16 teams on Ullmark’s 16-team no-trade clause that he won’t go to are out west.

That last tidbit is interesting because, based on what the aforementioned sources told Boston Hockey Now on Thursday morning, the Kings have made the best offer for Ullmark with a combination of a roster player and a draft pick. The player that keeps coming up in these conversations is 29-year-old right-shot defenseman Matt Roy, who is in the final season of a three-year contract with a $3.15 million salary cap hit.

The Kings have been scouting the Boston Bruins more often than not over the last three weeks. Last Saturday night, an NHL Executive source said this about the Kings potentially being an NHL trade suitor for Linus Ullmark.

“The Kings believe they’re still a contender, and they need a goalie,” the source opined to Boston Hockey Now. “There’s a market for him. If I look at the teams out west – the Oilers, the Avalanche, and the Kings – I think the Kings want one the most. I think they like Ullmark.”