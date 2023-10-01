Bruins Daily: Remembering Chris Snow; Shane Pinto Update

The National Hockey League, the Boston Bruins, the hockey world, his family, and all who knew Calgary Flames assistant general manager, former Boston Globe scribe, and Melrose, MA native Chris Snow are mourning. However, even though Snow passed away, he left a legacy to push for change and a cure for ALS.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

NHL

ESPN: Boston Hockey Now wants to pay respects to Calgary Flames assistant general manager and Melrose, MA native Chris Snow and his family. As many of you probably know, Chris, like his late father Bob, who mentored me as a writer, valiantly battled ALS for the last four years. Chris and his family showed courage as they documented their personal battle with this horrible disease and did all they could to find a cure. Chris passed away on Saturday.

For you, Chris, and your Dad, who I miss so much! We will keep you in our hearts Chris Snow:

Sportsnet: According to Sportsnet NHL Insider Eliotte Friedman, Boston Bruins’ potential trade target and restricted free agent center Shane Pinto is nowhere close to signing with the Ottawa Senators.

TSN: Can the Anaheim Ducks survive up to six weeks without critical free agent signing Alex Killorn?

If they do, it will be because their new head coach is Greg Cronin:

Former NFL QB and Super Bowl MVP @drewbrees got the boys ready to go tonight in San Diego! 🔊⬆️ pic.twitter.com/n4nse1OqTv — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) September 30, 2023

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are doing a Centennial TBT (Throwback Tuesday) this season, and last week’s edition was the ‘Last Hurrah’ when the team sent the Boston Garden off in style. I had the pleasure of being there as a fan, and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house when the then-current alumni skated around the ice with Normand Léveillé.

New England Patriots

Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now! If you subscribe here or at PHN, you get a subscription to both sites. Also, you will then be subscribed to every site in the National Hockey Now network! Use the code MURPHY10 and get $10 off a yearly subscription!

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: There were some noticeable roster cuts for the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: How will an injury to forward Robby Fabbri affect the roster for the Detroit Red Wings?

NYI Hockey Now: The New York Islanders remain without forward Kyle Palmieri.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Winger Tyler Toffoli continues to be a brilliant pickup, and now he’s having an influence on the New Jersey Devils.

Washington Hockey Now: Fantasy Hockey owners looking for a sleeper in your draft or a waiver pickup in the first two weeks, keep an eye on Washington Capitals forward Ivan Miroschnichenko.

Philly Hockey Now: One of the main reasons the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Boston Bruins on Friday night was highly touted prospect Bobby Brink.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Former Ottawa Senators Trent Mann is now the player development and scouting advisor for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville Hockey Now: Are the Nashville Predators headed in the right direction under new general manager Barry Trotz?

Vegas Hockey Now: Who will replace longtime lineup staple Reilly Smith on the roster for the Vegas Golden Knights?

San Jose Hockey Now: Former New York Rangers defenseman Ty Emberson was picked up on waivers by the San Jose Sharks.