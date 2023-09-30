Bruins Daily: Bruins, Kane; Pastrnak Back; ‘Snowy Strong’

Will the Boston Bruins pursue future Hall of Famer and unrestricted free agent Patrick Kane in the coming weeks?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

NHL

ESPN: Forwards Matt Zuccarello and Marcus Foligno (brother of former Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno) signed contract extensions with the Minnesota Wild.

Sportsnet: Former Boston Bruins defenseman Steve Staios is the new president of hockey operations of the Ottawa Senators.

TSN: Jessica Campbell was an assistant coach for the Seattle Kraken a day after Kori Cheverie served in the same role for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Are the Boston Bruins one of three Atlantic Division teams believed to be in on Patrick Kane?

Boston Hockey Now: In a 4-3 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night, the Boston Bruins got two goals from a rusty David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand empathizes with Los Angeles Kings camp hopeful Hayden Hodgson and disagrees with Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone.

Boston Hockey Now: In the latest Murphy’s Hockey Law Podcast, I was joined by former Boston Bruins and Boston College winger, Wilbraham, MA native and Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin.

New England Patriots

Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now! If you subscribe here or at PHN, you get a subscription to both sites. Also, you will then be subscribed to every site in the National Hockey Now network! Use the code MURPHY10 and get $10 off a yearly subscription!

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Early dibs on the NHL waiver wire continue to go to the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: Could Patrick Kane reunite with former Blackhawks teammate Alex DeBrincat and sign with the Detroit Red Wings?

Chicago Hockey Now: Despite two assists in his first-ever NHL preseason game, 2023 top overall draft pick Connor Bedard knows he can do better for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Defenseman Ty Smith and forward Rem Pitlick cleared waivers and were sent to the AHl by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Carolina Hockey Now: Former Toronto Maple Leafs pest Michael Bunting is doing his thing now for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Colorado Hockey Now: Former UMass-Amherst star defenseman Cale Makar has returned to practice with the Colorado Avalanche.

San Jose Hockey Now: Will captain Logan Couture be ready for the season opener for the San Jose Sharks?

Finally, Boston Hockey Now wants to pay respects to Calgary Flames assistant general manager and Melrose, MA native Chris Snow and his family. As many of you probably know, Chris, like his late father Bob, who mentored me as a writer, valiantly battled ALS for the last four years. Chris and his family showed courage as they documented their personal battle with this horrible disease and did all they could to find a cure. Chris is now in a coma that he will never wake up for, and to him, his family, his late Dad, and all affected, I say thank you. Snowy Strong!

For you, Chris, and your Dad, who I miss so much! We will keep you in our hearts.