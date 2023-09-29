McGuire: Three Atlantic Teams In On Kane; Bruins One Of Them?

Are the Boston Bruins once again in on the Patrick Kane sweepstakes Part Deux?

The Boston Bruins were linked to longtime Chicago Blackhawks winger and future Hall of Famer Patrick Kane heading into the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline until about tend days before Kane ultimately waived his no-trade clause to go to the New York Rangers. Things didn’t go well for Kane and the Rangers after that though as the 34-year-old winger was still hampered by a hip injury and had five goals and seven assists in 19 regular season games and one goal and five assists in the Rangers’ seven-game series loss to the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.

After successful hip surgery in the offseason, Kane has been working hard to get back in game shape and CAA, the agency that represents him released a video earlier this week to show where the unrestricted free agent is at physically and jumpstart a new sweepstakes to sign him.

i’m sure Sabres fans will handle this Patrick Kane *seemingly healthy* mixtape very appropriately pic.twitter.com/g0YBo2QAhN — Conor Hurley (@CHurls13) September 27, 2023

According to longtime NHL analyst and former NHL executive Pierre McGuire, there are three Atlantic Division teams in on the Patrick Kane sweepstakes. In his regular TSN 690 (Montreal) segment on Thursday, McGuire was asked by co-host Jon Still if he thinks Kane would be a fit with his hometown team, the Buffalo Sabres.

“He’d be an amazing fit anywhere as long as he’s healthy because when he went to the Rangers, he wasn’t healthy,” Pierre McGuire said. “He still has game left. The one guy he really influenced a lot when he was in Chicago was Alex DeBrincat, and DeBrincat’s now in Detroit. I would say that you add him to a team that’s got DeBrincat, [Dylan] Larkin, [Lucas] Raymond, and David Perron, J.T. Compher who came over from Colorado; you add Patrick Kane to that offensive arsenal that they’re starting to build in Detroit, he could make a massive difference.”

“One thing that I think people have over-looked when he was a kid growing up in Buffalo before he went to the London Knights, he went and played in Detroit for Honeybaked, he lived at Pat Verbeek’s house. ” McGuire pointed out. “Now, Pat’s obviously the general manager in Anaheim, but he lived at Pat’s house, and I know he got to know Steve Yzerman pretty well. So, I could see that being a fit in Detroit. I could see Buffalo being a fit and I could see Toronto being a fit. I could see all three of those cities being a fit.”

On Friday morning, Boston Hockey Now reached out to McGuire to ask what he’s hearing about the Boston Bruins and Kane, and it sounds as if the Bruins aren’t on Kane’s list of teams he’d like to sign with.

“Hard to think that he would come to Boston. They are a team that is going into a mini rebuild,” McGuire wrote back in a text.

But McGuire also added that Kane’s health is still an issue.

“Kane needs to be healthy to help anyone,” said McGuire.

So while Boston Bruins fans would love to see Bruins general manager Don Sweeney add more scoring to an offense that just lost Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Taylor Hall, and Tyler Bertuzzi, not pursuing Kane could be a blessing in disguise.