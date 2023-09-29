Murphy’s Hockey Law Podcast Ep. 11 – Bill Guerin

In the latest Murphy’s Hockey Law Podcast, host Jimmy Murphy and producer Blake Thorne welcomed Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin on the show to speak on the Minnesota Wild leading into the 2023-24 NHL season, winning the Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009, and much more!

Murphy’s Hockey Law Episode 11 with Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin is out now!

1:00 – Bill touches on playing hockey as a young man in Western Massachusetts and all the life-long friendships it created for him.

3:30 – Bill speaks on the current state of the Minnesota Wild.

Bill: “We don’t just want to be great. We want to win, and that’s why we’re here. That’s why we do this. It’s not just to play, and it’s not just to make money. It’s to win.”

4:45 – Bill talks about his plans when he first took the General Managing position in Minnesota and what changes he had to make early on.

Bill: “The honest answer is nothing because I wanted to step back and see how everything was done here.”

7:50 – Bill dives into how the Wild’s front office has ascended faster than expected.

11:30 – Jimmy and Bill discuss how the media have to walk a fine line with the content they produce to maintain respect between the players.

Bill: “With media and players, you have to treat each other with respect.”

12:30 – Bill speaks about some mentors who assisted him throughout his career, as well of some of the people within management who assist him with general managing decisions.

16:00 – Bill talks about his emotions after winning the Stanley Cup with the Pittsburg Penguins in 2009.

Bill: “I got to be honest with you. It was one of the most incredible feelings of my life. Like honestly, it was so emotional…My family has always been with me and behind me and never complained about anything…To be able to finally deliver that and share that experience with them was just incredible…It was magical, like awesome”

18:30 – Jimmy and Bill discuss how players who win a Stanley Cup early in their careers often don’t realize how hard it is to win again.

23:40 – Bill speaks on his veteran core and how they are developing.

24:10 – Bill talks about whether Massachusetts and Minnesota is the better state for hockey.