Bruins Daily: Bruins’ Scary Future; Was Mark Stone Wrong?

Are the Boston Bruins going to be worse than the Arizona Coyotes in three years?

Was Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone out of line with his reaction to a borderline hit from a fringe player?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

NHL

ESPN: Per ESPN NHL analyst Kevin Weekes, the Tampa Bay Lightning will be without star goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (back) for two months.

Sportsnet: Mathieu Joseph continues to raise his NHL trade value for the Ottawa Senators.

TSN: Even as he battled ALS, Melrose, MA native Chris Snow made a lasting impression on the Calgary Flames.

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Is the future of the Boston Bruins really bleaker than that of the Arizona Coyotes?

Boston Hockey Now: When the Boston Bruins host the Philadelphia Flyers tonight in their third preseason game, they will be led by their 2023-24 leadership trio of captain Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins made their first roster cuts on Thursday, and with Jim Montgomery gone until Sunday, the team will be led by assistant head coach and Medford, MA, native Joe Sacco.

Boston Hockey Now: NFL-like joint practices in NHL training camps would be just fine with Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery.

New England Patriots

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: One team to keep an eye on now since waivers have begun is the Montreal Canadiens.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Chicago Blackhawks and their fans got their first taste of NHL game action for 2023 top overall pick Connor Bedard.

Buffalo Hockey Now: How will the Andrei Vasilevskiy injury affect the Atlantic Division and the Buffalo Sabres?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Is forward Tomas Tatar having regrets about turning down a one-year offer to stay with the New Jersey Devils?

Philly Hockey Now: Will Sam Ersson be the backup goalie for the Philadelphia Flyers?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins made roster cuts Thursday and waived 2018 first round pick Ty Smith.

Colorado Hockey Now: Who is Ivan Ivan, and why does he have a good chance of making the 2023-24 roster for the Colorado Avalanche?

San Jose Hockey Now: Will defenseman Henry Thrun make the 2023-24 roster for the San Jose Sharks?

Vegas Hockey Now: I’ll come flat out and say it, that was a clean hit and Mark Stone needs to suck it up. The opposite view and more at Vegas Hockey Now.

Perfectly clean hit. It appears that Mark Stone's ego is as fragile as his body is, i wouldn't be surprised to see him placed on LTIR this morning.pic.twitter.com/GQYliIPuux — Avalanche Forever (@citchmook) September 28, 2023