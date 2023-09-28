Bruins Daily: Top Line Revealed? NHL News And Rumors

Could Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzeklcyk be the odd man out on the blue line? Who will Patrick Kane sign with?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

NHL

TSN: Boston Hockey Now is sending love and strength to the family of Chris Snow, the assistant general manager of the Calgary Flames.

Sportsnet: The Calgary Flames gave a two-year, $9 million ($4.5M AAV) contract extension and their captaincy to veteran forward Mikael Backlund.

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Will the top line to start the season for the Boston Bruins be Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak?

Boston Hockey Now: For the next three days, the Boston Bruins will be without their head coach, Jim Montgomery.

Boston Hockey Now: Could the emergence of rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei pave the way for the Boston Bruins to trade veteran defenseman Matt Grzelcyk?

New England Patriots

Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now! If you subscribe here or at PHN, you get a subscription to both sites. Also, you will then be subscribed to every site in the National Hockey Now network! Use the code MURPHY10 and get $10 off a yearly subscription!

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Will top prospect Owen Beck be returned to the OHL or make the roster for the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: Will Sergei Fedorov’s coaching methods in the KHL rub off on the Detroit Red Wings?

Chicago Hockey Now: Will former Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno become an alternate captain for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Will the Buffalo Sabres try and sign the Prodigal Son and unrestricted free agent Patrick Kane?

NYI Hockey Now: Some fierce training camp battles are happening for the New York Islanders.

Washington Hockey Now: Alexander Ovechkin will make his preseason debut tonight for the Washington Capitals.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: First-round pick Brayden Yager is being returned to Moose Jaw (WHL) by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Carolina Hockey Now: Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki’s younger brother Ryan is making an impression on the Carolina Hurricanes.

Florida Hockey Now: Former Quinnipiac star and top Florida Panthers prospect Skylar Brind’Amour played his first NHL preseason game against his father and Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour.