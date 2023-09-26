Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: ‘Looch’ Returns; Lindholm; Coach Recchi
Milan Lucic is set to play his first game in a Boston Bruins uniform since 2015, and a former Bruins teammate of Lucic’s has a new NHL coaching gig.
That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
NHL
TSN: Former Boston Bruins winger and four-time Stanley Cup champion Mark Recchi has been hired as an assistant coach for the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Sportsnet: Could a Selke Trophy be added to the growing resume of Toronto Maple Leafs superstar center Auston Matthews?
Boston Bruins
Boston Hockey Now: Milan Lucic is set to play his first game in a Boston Bruins uniform since April 11, 2015, two months before he was traded to the Los Angeles Kings at the NHL Draft.
Boston Hockey Now: The NHL oddsmakers are giving the Rodney Dangerfield treatment to Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm.
Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins appear to have a keeper in goalie Brandon Bussi.
New England Patriots
Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now! If you subscribe here or at PHN, you get a subscription to both sites. Also, you will then be subscribed to every site in the National Hockey Now network! Use the code MURPHY10 and get $10 off a yearly subscription!
National Hockey Now
Montreal Hockey Now: Could 2023 fifth overall pick David Reinbacher wind up staying in North America this season and play for the Laval Rocket (AHL) or the Montreal Canadiens?
Detroit Hockey Now: Will Michael Rasmussen be a wing or a center this season for the Detroit Red Wings?
Chicago Hockey Now: Youngsters are being urged to shoot at training camp for the Chicago Blackhawks.
Buffalo Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton is being paired with Buffalo Sabres star defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Veteran defenseman Mark Pysyk could miss some time for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Carolina Hockey Now: Is it Stanley Cup or Bust for the Carolina Hurricanes?
Florida Hockey Now: I’m a sucker for comeback stories, so I am really pulling for former Boston College and current Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight.
Colorado Hockey Now: Will Ryan Johansen play in the bumper on the powerplay for the Colorado Avalanche?