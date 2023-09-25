Lucic Set To Make Preseason Debut Tuesday vs Sabres

Milan Lucic will play his first game in a Boston Bruins uniform since April 11, 2015, when the Bruins play their second preseason game on Tuesday night against the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo.

The Boston Bruins announced their roster for the game against the Sabres late Monday afternoon, and Milan Lucic was one of five NHL veterans expected to be locked in for the 2022-23 season roster. The other four are forwards Jesper Boqvist and Jakub Lauko, and defensemen Brandon Carlo and Matt Grzelcyk.

Both players on professional tryouts with the Boston Bruins will also play as Danton Heinen and Alex Chiasson make their preseason debuts. Forwards John Farinacci, Trevor Kuntar, Marc McLaughlin, Georgii Merkulov, and Luke Toporowski; defensemen Frederic Brunet, Jackson Edward, Mason Lohrei, and Ryan Mast, as well as goalies Michael DiPietro and Kyle Keyser, will also their preseason debuts.

Forwards John Beecher, Jayson Megna, and defenseman Ian Mitchell will play a second straight preseason game for the Bruins.

Here’s the full roster for Tuesday night in Buffalo:

Forwards: John Beecher, Jesper Boqvist, Alex Chiasson, John Farinacci, Danton Heinen, Trevor Kuntar, Jakub Lauko, Milan Lucic, Marc McLaughlin, Jayson Megna, Georgii Merkulov, Oskar Steen, Luke Toporowski

Defensemen: Frederic Brunet, Brandon Carlo, Jackson Edward, Matt Grzelcyk, Mason Lohrei, Ryan Mast, Ian Mitchell

Goaltenders: Michael DiPietro, Kyle Keyser

The Boston Bruins have four more preseason games after Tuesday’s tilt with the Sabres:

– Sept. 29 vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (TD Garden, Boston, MA | TV: NESN+ | Radio: 98.5)

– Oct. 2 at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA | TV: NESN | Radio: 98.5)

– Oct. 3 vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. (TD Garden, Boston, MA | TV: NESN | Radio: 98.5)